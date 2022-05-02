A New Season of Fun on the Jersey Shore with The Mainland Adventure Park

The Mainland Adventure Park is now open for the 2022 season featuring a newly renovated Arcade, kitchen, and lobby. Add high-flying adventures to your next Jersey Shore vacation!

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mainland Adventure Park has officially opened for the 2022 season, with new renovations and additions to the park and onsite Holiday Inn. The Holiday Inn lobby and restaurant were both renovated this past winter to incorporate the Mainland Market with convenient snacks and local gifts. The Kitchen and Pub welcomed high-definition, flat-screen TVs to their indoor bar for guests to watch sporting events.

Next to the Outdoor Beer Garden lives the Arcade, which underwent dramatic renovations this past winter to introduce new games. New this season are classic favorites like Skeeball, Pacman, Nerf, and Mario Kart. Modern games like The Walking Dead and life-sized Hungry, Hungry Hippos make the Arcade great for any age group. The Arcade is open every day and has newly installed air conditioning to cool off during hot afternoons.

Locals and travelers alike are invited to explore this one-of-a-kind destination, just minutes from Long Beach Island and the best Jersey shore beaches. The park officially reopened on April 30 and will remain open throughout the summer.

"We're excited to welcome our guests back to The Mainland Adventure Park and give our guests who enjoyed the arcade all winter some new adventures to try," stated Daniel Mercurio of The Mainland. "This season your favorite activities are back with thrilling zip lines and competitive go-kart racing, along with activities for kids and beginner adventurers. Or sit back and relax around the outdoor fire pits with great food and cold beer, while challenging friends to classic games in the Arcade."

Designed and built in 2019, The Mainland Adventure Park gives guests the chance to "stay, play, and celebrate" just outside of Long Beach Island. It combines over 50 aerial activities like ziplines and a climbing wall with a go-kart track that measures over 1,000 feet with state-of-the-art electric go-karts. Kids too young for the aerial courses will be able to explore the Kids Course and Play Fort or challenge friends in the Arcade. Reservations are available online.

For food and drink, the onsite Kitchen and Pub serves up delicious food with indoor and outdoor dining. The outdoor Beer Garden has a wide selection on tap and guests can relax by the firepits or take their drink to the Arcade. The Mainland Holiday Inn, a part of The Mainland campus, makes your stay as convenient and enjoyable as possible. A thoroughly modern hotel, each room features 50-inch flat-screen TVs, Keurig coffeemakers, and ultra-comfortable bedding. Guests will also find that the hotel offers a swimming pool to cool off, a well-equipped fitness center, an on-site market, and an outdoor recreation center with a putting green and half-basketball court.

To learn more about The Mainland Adventure Park or to make reservations at the hotel, visit https://themainlandnj.com/.

About The Mainland Adventure Park

Constructed in 2019, The Mainland Adventure Park is a one-of-a-kind attraction on the Jersey Shore that lets guests stay, play, and celebrate. With go-karts and aerial courses, as well as the Arcade, the Kitchen and Pub, an outdoor Beer Garden, and basketball and mini-golf, it is a destination in its own right. The park's hours shift seasonally and is open throughout the summer. Vacation at The Mainland with live music and happy hour every week.

