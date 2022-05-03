BBTV's Plus Solutions Unanimously Show Positive Growth in Q1 2022

Each of BBTV's Content Management, Direct Advertising and Mobile Gaming Apps see revenue increase exceeding 40% year over year in Q1 2022, contributing to overall Plus Solutions revenue growth exceeding 60% for the quarter

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today is providing a corporate update highlighting a revenue increase exceeding 40% year over year for each of the Company's Content Management, Direct Advertising and Mobile Gaming Apps divisions in Q1 2022. BBTV's overall Plus Solutions revenue growth exceeded 60% year over year in Q1 2022.

As highlighted in the Company's prior release on April 13th, 2022 , each of BBTV's Plus Solutions revenue streams, including Content Management, Direct Advertising Sales and Mobile Gaming Apps, are ahead of BBTV's guided 23% sustainable annual revenue growth rate for Plus Solutions.

The Company's Plus Solutions growth is driven in part by strong performance of its Content Management division, which saw the highest percentage of growth in Q1 2022. BBTV expanded and deepened key relationships with its leading portfolio of new and existing Content Management clients throughout the last several quarters, including the NBA, Sony Pictures, Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), Riot Games, CMF, and TEGNA among others.

Several of BBTV's long-standing Content Management clients have expanded beyond the offering to more integrated partnerships, such as the NBA Playmakers basketball culture network formed in 2016, and the Company's recent collaboration with Paramount on the launch of the Jackass Human Slingshot mobile gaming app.

The Company has maintained a strong retention rate of over 90% since inception for media company clients within its Content Management division, illustrating the strength of BBTV's solutions for some of the most recognized brands in the world.

The Company's full Financial Statements and MD&A for Q1 2022 will be released in the coming weeks.

"Over the past 17 years, BBTV has built a business that reaches and engages 600 million people around the globe, and our investment in Plus Solutions is a core part of our strategy to maximize high-margin revenue streams for our creators and for the business. The results of this investment are showing," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "While Content Management has been a key segment of the business for more than a decade, providing valuable solutions to some of the world's largest household media brands, this momentum showcases promising room for growth and expansion for a reliable re-occurring revenue stream for BBTV."

BBTV's Content Management solutions include comprehensive Rights Management and Channel Management. The Company's Rights Management solutions help media companies and independent content creators identify, claim, and manage fan uploaded copies of their content to monetize, collect data, or remove content. Through its Channel Management solutions, BBTV develops and executes content strategies and manages official video channels to help media companies grow highly engaged audiences.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that BBTV has provided guidance that Plus Solutions will have a 23% sustainable annual revenue growth rate; and that Content Management's growth momentum showcases promising room for growth and expansion for a reliable re-occurring revenue stream for BBTV. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that that the Company's current growth plans will not change in any material respect; that its internal financial forecasts and models, including its estimates of costs and revenue are accurate; that its assumptions regarding continued growth, changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met; that the Company's Plus Solutions revenue will continue to grow as expected; that the Company will enter into an increasing number of agreements and initiatives with creators and other third parties for its Plus Solutions; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals and strategic partner support; the absence of new laws, regulations, rules or policies of governments, platforms and other strategic partners, that may negatively impact the business of BBTV; our ability to build our market share, enter new markets and maintain and expand geographic scope; our ability to obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms; as well as the Company's assumptions regarding foreign exchange rates. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; that the Company's agreements with platforms, creators or others may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's Plus Solutions may not continue to be attractive to creators and may not realize our expectations; the regulatory environment; the Company's reliance on one digital media platform; the Company's need for additional financing; litigation risk; intellectual property risks; the Company's need for timely performance by its creators and strategic partners; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 and its prospectus dated October 22, 2020, both filed on Sedar at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

