Becker's Healthcare Names Gaylord Specialty Healthcare among "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare"

WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, a nonprofit rehabilitation-focused healthcare system headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., is named among the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Healthcare, the go-to media source for healthcare decision-makers in the U.S.

"Gaylord values integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence," states Becker's. "Its employees are mission-driven and have a passion for caring for those recovering from major illnesses and injuries."

The recognition also notes Gaylord's recent awards, including its 2022 Top Workplaces USA ranking and 2021 Top Workplace Award from Hearst Connecticut Media.

As one of only two Connecticut healthcare institutions and the only rehabilitation-focused healthcare system in the nation to make the list, Gaylord President and CEO Sonja LaBarbera said that the recognition is a testament to Gaylord's patient- and employee-centric culture.

"Our employees are at the heart of everything we do at Gaylord," she said. "They are driven by our 'Think Possible' mission and are deeply invested in fostering our culture of excellence and innovation."

The 2022 list highlights hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement, and professional growth.

Organizations on the list offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average healthcare provider or company, encourage professional development and promote leadership from within.

Read the full list at Beckershospitalreview.com.

About Gaylord Specialty Healthcare:

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is a rehabilitation-focused, nonprofit health system that provides inpatient and outpatient care for people at every point in their journey from illness or injury to maximum recovery.

It is anchored by Gaylord Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital, and includes Gaylord Outpatient Services and Gaylord Physical Therapy for patients who require diagnosis and treatment on an outpatient basis. Gaylord's Milne Institute for Healthcare Innovation is a hub for accelerating world-class rehabilitative research, technology development, and innovation to improve the quality of life and function of people around the world. The newly launched residency program in physiatry, a joint program with UConn School of Medicine and Hartford Hospital, will educate the next generation of rehabilitation doctors in Connecticut and beyond. Together, these entities deliver a complete continuum of rehabilitative care driven by clinical experience, innovation, and human compassion.

