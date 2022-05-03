Dover President And Chief Executive Officer To Speak At Goldman Sachs Industrials And Materials Conference

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8:50 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)(PRNewswire)

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039 

jdickens@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-speak-at-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-301538752.html

SOURCE Dover

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.