Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 :

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.51 per diluted share, representing a 1.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, which included a $63.9 million gain.

Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $2.01 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was also $2.01 per diluted share, representing a 34.0% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

Increased same-store revenue by 21.7% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 27.6% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Reported same-store occupancy of 94.5% as of March 31, 2022 , compared to 95.3% as of March 31, 2021 .

Acquired 11 operating stores and three stores at completion of construction (a "Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") for a total cost of approximately $225.0 million .

In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired two operating stores for a total cost of approximately $42.5 million , of which the Company invested $4.3 million .

Originated $137.7 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $41.0 million in mortgage bridge loans.

Issued 0.2 million shares of common stock at a sales price of $219.34 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $41.0 million , in conjunction with the acquisition of two stores.

Added 37 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of March 31, 2022 , the Company managed 847 stores for third parties and 288 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,135 managed stores.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, a 20% increase over the previous quarter's dividend and a 50% increase over the first quarter 2021 dividend.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We are off to an exceptional start in 2022, driven by high occupancy and strong pricing power, resulting in same-store revenue growth of 21.7% and same-store NOI growth of 27.6%, both all-time highs for Extra Space Storage. We achieved FFO growth of 34.0%, allowing us to increase our dividend 20% in the first quarter. Our first quarter performance, together with continuing strong fundamentals, position us very well for another great leasing season."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 203,579

$ 1.51

$ 202,998

$ 1.53 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares – diluted2



(0.09)





(0.08) Adjustments:













Real estate depreciation 62,692

0.44

55,815

0.40 Amortization of intangibles 2,766

0.02

693

— Gain on real estate transactions —

—

(63,883)

(0.46) Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 3,853

0.03

2,505

0.02 Distributions paid on Series A Preferred Operating Partnership units (572)

—

(572)

— Income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests 14,138

0.10

12,503

0.09 FFO $ 286,456

$ 2.01

$ 210,059

$ 1.50















Adjustments:















—

—

—

— CORE FFO $ 286,456

$ 2.01

$ 210,059

$ 1.50















Weighted average number of shares – diluted3 142,798,058





140,014,387









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

2022

2021

Change Same-store rental revenues2 $ 341,888

$ 280,990

21.7% Same-store operating expenses2 84,857

79,480

6.8% Same-store net operating income2 $ 257,031

$ 201,510

27.6%











Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 94.5%

95.3%















Properties included in same-store 870

870









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

Same-store revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher average rates to new and existing customers and higher late fees partially offset by lower occupancy.

Same-store expenses increased for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to increases in payroll, credit card processing fees, repairs and maintenance (snow removal) and insurance, partially offset by lower marketing expense.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands):





Closed through March 31, 2022

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

March 31, 2022

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete in 2022

Total 2022 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

11

$ 191,827

6

$ 102,675

5

$ 72,900

22

$ 367,402 C of O and Development Stores1

3

33,202

1

11,000

5

52,287

9

96,489 EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

14

225,029

7

113,675

10

125,187

31

463,891

































Joint Venture Investment































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores1

2

4,250

1

2,710

10

14,200

13

21,160 EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O1

—

—

—

—

2

11,180

2

11,180 EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

2

4,250

1

2,710

12

25,380

15

32,340 Total EXR Investment

16

$ 229,279

8

$ 116,385

22

$ 150,567

46

$ 496,231





(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company originated $137.7 million in bridge loans, and the Company has an additional $248.2 million closed or under agreement to close in 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company sold $41.0 million in bridge loans. The Company also sold a $103.0 million note to a junior mezzanine lender (previously disclosed) and recognized the unamortized balance of a loan discount of $1.5 million as interest income. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Dispositions:

The Company did not dispose of any properties during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and has two stores under agreement for sale for approximately $41.0 million. The sales are subject to customary closing conditions, and no assurance can be provided that they will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Management:

As of March 31, 2022, the Company managed 847 stores for third-party owners and 288 stores owned in joint ventures, for a total of 1,135 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company issued 0.2 million shares of common stock in a private placement at a sales price of $219.34 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $41.0 million, in conjunction with the acquisition of two stores.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and it currently has $800.0 million available for issuance.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 80.4%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 2.8% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 5.6 years.

Dividends:

On March 31, 2022, the Company paid a first quarter common stock dividend of $1.50 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022, an increase of 20% over the previous quarterly dividend and a 50% increase over the first quarter 2021 dividend.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and initial FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20221:



Current Ranges for 2022

Annual Assumptions

Initial Ranges for 2022

Annual Assumptions

Notes









(February 23, 2022)





Low

High

Low

High



Core FFO $8.05

$8.30

$7.70

$7.95



Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $0.20

$0.20

$0.23

$0.23



Same-store revenue growth 13.00%

15.00%

10.50%

12.50%

Same-store pool of 870 stores Same-store expense growth 6.50%

8.00%

6.00%

7.50%

Same-store pool of 870 stores Same-store NOI growth 15.00%

18.00%

11.50%

14.50%

Same-store pool of 870 stores Weighted average one-month LIBOR/SOFR 1.37% / 1.24%

1.37% / 1.24%

0.8% / N/A

0.8% / N/A























Net tenant reinsurance income $152,500,000

$154,500,000

$153,500,000

$155,500,000



Management fees and other income $80,500,000

$81,500,000

$76,000,000

$77,000,000



Interest income $57,500,000

$58,500,000

$50,000,000

$51,500,000

Includes dividends from JCAP preferred investment General and administrative expenses $121,500,000

$123,000,000

$121,500,000

$123,000,000

Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $40,000,000

$40,000,000

$60,000,000

$60,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $41,500,000

$42,500,000

$36,500,000

$37,500,000

Includes dividends from SmartStop preferred investment Interest expense $ 196,500,000

$ 198,500,000

$ 183,500,000

$ 185,500,000



Income Tax Expense $22,000,000

$23,000,000

$ 21,500,000

$ 22,500,000

Taxes associated with the Company's Taxable REIT subsidiary Acquisitions $800,000,000

$800,000,000

$ 500,000,000

$ 500,000,000

Represents the Company's investment Bridge loans $ 150,000,000

$ 150,000,000

$120,000,000

$120,000,000

Represents the Company's share of loans net of loan sales Weighted average share count 143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock





(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 855-791-2026 or 631-485-4899 for international participants; audience passcode: 2638769. The conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the call will also be available by telephone from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022, until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; passcode: 2638769.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or the future outbreak of other highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;

our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;

increases in interest rates;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 870 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,130 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 164.2 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 8,940,724

$ 8,834,649 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 236,961

227,949 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 475,291

457,326 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 694,107

719,187 Cash and cash equivalents 65,978

71,126 Restricted cash 6,688

5,068 Other assets, net 172,001

159,172 Total assets $ 10,591,750

$ 10,474,477 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 1,293,563

$ 1,320,755 Unsecured term loans, net 1,742,459

1,741,926 Unsecured senior notes, net 2,756,644

2,360,066 Revolving lines of credit 220,000

535,000 Operating lease liabilities 242,842

233,356 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 64,506

63,582 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 136,856

142,285 Other liabilities 256,716

291,531 Total liabilities 6,713,586

6,688,501 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 134,251,076 and 133,922,305 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,343

1,339 Additional paid-in capital 3,329,608

3,285,948 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,457

(42,546) Accumulated deficit (127,193)

(128,245) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 3,210,215

3,116,496 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 256,051

259,110 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 411,898

410,370 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 3,878,164

3,785,976 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 10,591,750

$ 10,474,477

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Property rental $ 379,808

$ 303,593 Tenant reinsurance 43,797

39,619 Management fees and other income 19,957

15,645 Total revenues 443,562

358,857 Expenses:





Property operations 103,542

92,367 Tenant reinsurance 7,042

7,161 General and administrative 29,762

23,540 Depreciation and amortization 67,906

58,599 Total expenses 208,252

181,667 Gain on real estate transactions —

63,883 Income from operations 235,310

241,073 Interest expense (42,538)

(40,695) Interest income 18,989

12,304 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate ventures and income tax expense 211,761

212,682 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 9,097

6,956 Income tax expense (3,141)

(4,137) Net income 217,717

215,501 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (4,333)

(3,680) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (9,805)

(8,823) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 203,579

$ 202,998 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 1.52

$ 1.54 Diluted $ 1.51

$ 1.53 Weighted average number of shares





Basic 134,180,175

132,007,556 Diluted 141,581,862

139,676,548 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.50

$ 1.00

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net Income $ 217,717

$ 215,501 Adjusted to exclude:





Gain on real estate transactions —

(63,883) Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities (9,097)

(6,956) Interest expense 42,538

40,695 Depreciation and amortization 67,906

58,599 Income tax expense 3,141

4,137 General and administrative 29,762

23,540 Management fees, other income and interest income (38,946)

(27,949) Net tenant insurance (36,755)

(32,458) Non same-store rental revenue (37,920)

(22,603) Non same-store operating expense 18,685

12,887 Total same-store net operating income $ 257,031

$ 201,510







Same-store rental revenues 341,888

280,990 Same-store operating expenses 84,857

79,480 Same-store net operating income $ 257,031

$ 201,510

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per

Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2022 - Unaudited





For the Year Ending December 31, 2022



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 5.70

$ 5.95 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.37

0.37 Fixed component of income allocated to non-controlling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership

(0.02)

(0.02) Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

6.05

6.30









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

1.84

1.84 Amortization of intangibles

0.05

0.05 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.11

0.11 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

8.05

8.30









Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 8.05

$ 8.30

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2022

Low

High







Net Income $ 863,000

$ 902,800 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (41,500)

(42,500) Interest expense 198,500

196,500 Depreciation and amortization 280,000

280,000 Income tax expense 23,000

22,000 General and administrative 123,000

121,500 Management fees and other income (80,500)

(81,500) Interest income (57,500)

(58,500) Net tenant reinsurance income (152,500)

(154,500) Non same-store rental revenues (180,000)

(180,000) Non same-store operating expenses 78,000

78,000 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,053,500

$ 1,083,800







Same-store rental revenues1 1,392,000

1,417,000 Same-store operating expenses1 338,500

333,200 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,053,500

$ 1,083,800





(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2022 same-store pool of 870 stores.

