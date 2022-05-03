First-Ever National Report: 80 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Have Headquarters in U.S.

California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), and New Jersey (4) top the list

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 80 Israeli-founded unicorns based in the United States, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Each of the companies has at least one Israeli founder and its global or regional headquarters in the United States. A unicorn is a privately held company with a valuation of $1 billion or more. This is the first time that a comprehensive list of U.S.-based Israeli-founded unicorns has been compiled.

USIBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/United States - Israel Business Alliance)
"Israeli founders are identifying states beyond New York and California as viable options to grow their companies."

"On the surface, Israeli innovation is a flashy red Corvette that draws considerable capital investment on the strength of exciting game-changing solutions," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "But underneath the hood, Israeli innovation is a Ferrari: a powerful economic engine that employs tens of thousands of Americans and generates billions of dollars in local economies."

The 80 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever to exist in the United States at one time. The nine states with Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters are California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), New Jersey (4), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Texas (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (1).

"Five years ago, the number of Israeli-founded unicorns around the world peaked at 18," Kaplowitz said. "Today, in the U.S. alone, there are two states with more."

The combined total valuation for all 80 unicorns amounts to $224.8 billion. That puts the average value for the Israeli-founded unicorns in the U.S. at $2.81 billion. Rapyd, located in California, tops the list with a $15 billion valuation, followed by Washington-based Tanium at $9 billion. Snyk, in Massachusetts, and Pagaya, in New York, both carry $8.5 billion values. Nineteen companies hold a $1 billion valuation.

The 80 companies have collectively raised more than $36.2 billion in private capital. Five unicorns have individually raised $1 billion or more: TripActions (California, $1.5 billion), Snyk (Massachusetts, $1.4 billion), Trax (California, $1 billion), Fireblocks (New York, $1 billion), and Tanium (Washington, $1 billion). OrCam, in contrast, has raised roughly $100 million, the least of any Israeli-founded unicorn. Based in New York, OrCam's technology assists people with visual impairments and was founded by some of the co-founders of Mobileye. In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion – the largest exit in Israel's history.

"While Manhattan and Silicon Valley are generating Israeli-founded unicorns at an unprecedented clip, the real story here is that Israeli founders are identifying states beyond New York and California as viable options to grow their companies," Kaplowitz said. "And unicorns don't just fall from the sky, so these states with one or two unicorns could serve as effective ambassadors to the next batch of up-and-coming Israeli founders looking to source local talent and establish a robust U.S. presence."

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in the United States

Company

Valuation

Unicorn Date

State

Solution

Exabeam

$2.4B

June 2021

CA

Security automation

Placer.ai

$1.0B

Jan. 2022

CA

Foot traffic analytics

Sunbit

$1.1B

May 2021

CA

Buy now, pay later

Rapyd

$15.0B

Dec. 2019

CA

Payments platform

Redis Labs

$4.0B

Aug. 2020

CA

Database management

BigPanda

$1.2B

Jan. 2022

CA

IT software solution

Next Insurance

$4.0B

Oct. 2019

CA

Insurance for small businesses

Armis

$3.5B

Jan. 2020

CA

Agentless device security

Gong

$7.25B

Aug. 2020

CA

Revenue intelligence

Houzz

$4.0B

Sept. 2014

CA

Home design and decorating

Salt Security

$1.5B

Dec. 2021

CA

API security

TripActions

$7.25B

Nov. 2018

CA

Corporate travel management

Wiz

$6.0B

Mar. 2021

CA

Cybersecurity for cloud

Wiliot

$1.0B

July 2021

CA

IoT Platform

Cloudinary

$2.0B

Dec. 2021

CA

Media experience platform

Dremio

$2.0B

Jan. 2021

CA

Big data curation

AppsFlyer

$2.0B

Jan. 2020

CA

Mobile marketing analytics

At-Bay

$1.35B

July 2021

CA

Cyber insurance

Deel

$5.5B

Apr. 2021

CA

Payroll and compliance

Firebolt

$1.4B

Jan. 2022

CA

Data warehousing

Fundbox

$1.1B

Sept. 2019

CA

Cash flow optimization

Gusto

$9.5B

July 2018

CA

Payroll, benefits, and HR

Hailo

$1.1B

June 2021

CA

AI chipmaker

HoneyBook

$2.4B

May 2021

CA

Workflow platform

RapidAPI

$1.0B

Mar. 2022

CA

API marketplace

SpotOn

$3.2B

May 2021

CA

Restaurant & retail payment

Trax

$3.0B

July 2019

CA

Retail analytics

Viz.ai

$1.2B

Apr. 2022

CA

AI disease detection & care

Cato Networks

$2.5B

Nov. 2020

CA

SaaS platform

Noname Security

$1.0B

Dec. 2021

CA

API security

Tipalti

$8.3B

Oct. 2020

CA

Accounts payable

Veev

$1.0B

Mar. 2022

CA

Home-building tech

Augury

$1.0B

Oct. 2021

NY

Machine health diagnostics

Axonius

$2.6B

Mar. 2021

NY

Cybersecurity asset management

BigID

$1.25B

Dec. 2020

NY

Data privacy & protection

Capitolis

$1.6B

Mar. 2022

NY

Tech for global capital markets

Cheq

$1.0B

Feb. 2022

NY

Go-to-market security

Claroty

$1.95B

June 2021

NY

Industrial cybersecurity

Fabric

$1.0B

Oct. 2021

NY

Micro-fulfillment tech

Fireblocks

$8.0B

July 2021

NY

Digital assets platform

Forter

$3.0B

Nov. 2020

NY

Fraud detection for retailers

Gett

$1.1B

June 2018

NY

Corporate transportation management

Hibob

$1.65B

Oct. 2021

NY

HR tech

Immunai

$1.0B

Oct. 2021

NY

Hi-Res profiling of immune system

K Health

$1.5B

Jan. 2021

NY

Telemedicine

Melio

$4.0B

Jan. 2021

NY

Accounts payable tool

Oosto

$1.0B

July 2021

NY

Facial recognition

OpenWeb

$1.1B

Nov. 2021

NY

Online community engagement

OrCam

$1.0B

Feb. 2018

NY

Device for visually impaired

Pagaya

$8.5B

June 2020

NY

AI underwriting solution

Papaya Global

$3.7B

Mar. 2021

NY

Workforce management

Selina

$1.2B

Dec. 2021

NY

Hospitality

Sisense

$1.0B

Jan. 2020

NY

Business analytics

Vast Data

$3.7B

Apr. 2020

NY

Storage software

Veho

$1.5B

Dec. 2021

NY

Last mile delivery

Verbit

$2.0B

June 2021

NY

Transcription & caption platform

Via

$3.3B

Mar. 2020

NY

On-demand transit & software

Yotpo

$1.4B

Mar. 2021

NY

E-commerce marketing

Aqua Security

$1.0B

Mar. 2021

MA

Cloud native security

Cybereason

$5.0B

Aug. 2019

MA

Cyber detection & response

Earnix

$1.0B

Feb. 2021

MA

Critical systems for banks & insurers

Formlabs

$2.0B

Aug. 2018

MA

3D printing & manufacturing

Infinidat

$1.6B

Oct. 2017

MA

Data storage

Lusha

$1.5B

Nov. 2021

MA

B2B sales & marketing

Pentera

$1.0B

Jan. 2022

MA

Cyber penetration tests

Snyk

$8.5B

Jan. 2020

MA

Platform for securing code

Tomorrow.io

$1.2B

Dec. 2021

MA

Weather intelligence platform

Transmit Security

$2.2B

June 2021

MA

Passwordless Authentication

Celsius Network

$3.5B

Sep. 2021

NJ

Crypto lender

DriveNets

$1.0B

Feb. 2021

NJ

Telecommunications service provider

eToro

$8.8B

Dec. 2020

NJ

Social trading and multi-asset brokerage

OwnBackup

$3.35B

Jan. 2021

NJ

Data management & analytics

Insightec

$1.0B

Mar. 2020

FL

Focused ultrasound equipment

Memic

$1.0B

Aug. 2021

FL

Robotic-assisted surgery

Bringg

$1.0B

June 2021

IL

Delivery logistics

Landa

$2.0B

June 2018

IL

Digital printing & nanotech

Island

$1.35

Mar. 2022

TX

Secure browser for enterprise

NextSilicon

$1.5B

June 2021

TX

Semiconductor processing

Orca Security

$1.8B

Mar. 2021

OR

Cybersecurity for cloud

Tanium

$9.0B

Mar. 2015

WA

Endpoint management & protection

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.nyisrael.org.

