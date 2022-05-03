Onward launches the Onward Purchase Bundle to eliminate all common real estate contingencies for home buyers offers

"The Purchase Bundle enlists Onward's groundbreaking home financing products, arming home buyers to make the strongest offer on the market"

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Onward Financing announces the Onward Purchase Bundle, a home buying package that transforms how buyers make offers on their next home without contingencies. The Purchase Bundle combines Onward's Mortgage for Movers, Assured Close and Appraisal Umbrella products eliminating the need for sale, financing, and appraisal contingencies. Homeowners make highly competitive cash offers, finance with favorable terms, move on their own timelines, and when they list their current house, it sells for full market value.

"The Onward Purchase Bundle is designed to democratize purchasing a new home," says Rob Webb, Founder and CEO at Onward. "While Wall Street and iBuyers are slashing the equity positions of sellers and distorting the market, Onward makes everyday homeowners competitive with the advantage of moving on their timelines without selling their house first. Most of our clients move without spending anything more than an appraisal on their current house and those who do, offset fees by selling for more with a staged home that can be shown at any time."

How the Onward Purchase Bundle works:

Apply with Onward and qualify for financing on your next home Onward determines the value of your current house Use Onward's Mortgage for Movers to pay off your current mortgage and remove any sale contingencies Our Assured Close program removes the financing contingency allowing you to make cash offers To protect against appraisal gaps, your offer is covered by Onward's Appraisal Umbrella Make non-contingent cash offers and win Only activate Onward's products if needed, you own your new home with mortgage financing at close

The Onward Purchase Bundle is available for buyers with qualified agents by visiting onwardfinancing.com.

About Onward (www.onwardfinancing.com): Onward grew out the desire to simply make it easier to buy a home. We started Onward to level the playing field for everyday buyers as Wall Street and investors buy up residential properties with cash. Onward helps families buy homes without contingencies, move on their timelines, and sell for full market value.

