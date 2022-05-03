Kt fights period stigma and poverty in partnership with PERIOD.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kt by Knix , little sister brand to Global intimates and apparel company Knix , is excited to announce their #periodovershare charitable social campaign in partnership with PERIOD.

This initiative was built on the premise of normalizing conversations around periods and empowering people who menstruate to feel comfortable sharing their period stories. Starting May 2nd, 2022 until May 2023, when users tag @ktbyknix and @periodmovement with the inclusion of #periodovershare on social media, Kt will donate 1 of their reusable pads or 1 pair of leakproof underwear to PERIOD. to distribute among BIPOC and LGBTQIA2+ communities. To kickstart this initiative, Kt looked to some of their favorite content creators to share their period experiences. Creators include: Grace Rivers , Sierra Ann , Jasphine Bakhita , Kalista Dwyer , Heather Alysya and more!

Periods are an uncertain and overwhelming experience for many, especially with so many changes to the body. A survey conducted by Plan International UK found that "71% of girls admitted that they have felt embarrassed buying sanitary products." This partnership with PERIOD. was created for menstruators to have a space to speak about their changing bodies and menstruate with confidence. No one should feel shame in the face of stigma and these stories will empower others to find their voice and share.

"PERIOD. is proud to join the #periodovershare campaign to normalize conversations surrounding menstruation. At a time when nearly 1 in 4 students can't access or afford period products, we must boldly discuss periods in order to dismantle the stigma and taboo that has created the crisis of period poverty" says Executive Director at PERIOD., Michela Bedard "Gender equality can only be achieved through culture change as well as policy change." Since the start of the pandemic, lower-income communities across Canada and the US have experienced even more challenges than previous years in regards to the access of period products. Kt's partnership with PERIOD. will amplify awareness around period poverty and support communities that need it most.

Kt continues to empower, celebrate and amplify people to confidently fight stigmas associated with periods, encourage changing period care for the better, and be a champion youth in the process.

About Kt by Knix

Little sister to global intimates brand Knix, Kt By Knix founded in 2017, is a brand built to guide menstruators through a pivotal moment - periods. With a wealth of experience in the intimates and period space, Joanna Griffiths, CEO & Founder of Knix and Kt by Knix, aims to educate and transform the way teens approach periods by harnessing young creatives to implement positive change and impact in the period space and beyond. This includes fighting period poverty and stigma through radical openness while giving back to communities in need.

About PERIOD.

PERIOD. is a youth-fueled nonprofit that strives to eradicate period poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy. Through the distribution of menstrual products, promotion of youth leadership, and championing of menstrual equity in policy, PERIOD. aims to center those disproportionately affected by period poverty and support local efforts for menstrual equity.

