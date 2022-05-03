Toledo Edison Invests $5.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Severe Weather

Work includes trimming along nearly 1,300 miles of power lines in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its northwest Ohio service area to help enhance service reliability for customers. This year's $5.5 million tree-trimming program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to prevent tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during the spring and summer storm season.

Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed trees along more than 150 miles of electric lines across the greater Toledo area. The company's program remains on track to complete an additional 1,100 miles of tree-trimming work by the end of the year. Similar work is performed annually by FirstEnergy transmission companies along high-voltage power lines in the company's service territory.

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

"Trees are a leading cause of power outages, and we complete proactive tree-trimming work each year to prevent tree-related outages during severe weather," said Ed Shuttleworth, president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "This work, paired with the vast upgrades we're making to our local power system, undoubtedly helps minimize the impact of weather-related outages to keep the power flowing safely and reliably to customers."

Tree trimming will be conducted in the following counties and communities this year:

Defiance – Ayersville , Defiance and Ney

Fulton – Archbold , Delta , Fayette , Lyons , Metamora , Pettsville and Wauseon

Henry – Deshler , Holgate , Hamler , Liberty Center and McClure

Lucas – Holland , Maumee , Oregon , Ottawa Hills , Swanton , Sylvania and Toledo

Ottawa – Curtice , Genoa and Oak Harbor

Sandusky – Lindsey

Williams – Bryan , Edgerton , Edon , Stryker , West Unity and Williams Center

Wood – Grand Rapids , Northwood , Perrysburg , Rossford and Weston

As part of its notification process, Toledo Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Arbormetics Solutions, Jaflo Inc., Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc. and Penn Line Service.

In the air, helicopters equipped with aerial saws began trimming trees in April to maintain proper clearances along hard-to-access transmission and distribution corridors throughout Toledo Edison's service area. The aerial saw is typically deployed along transmission and distribution lines in areas that may be environmentally sensitive or inaccessible to bucket trucks and other vehicles. This method typically covers more area in a day than a ground crew might complete in a week. The saw also eliminates the risk of injury to workers using bucket trucks or climbing trees to cut limbs near high voltage equipment.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of utility personnel trimming trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.