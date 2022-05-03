TRAFFIX hires Scott Goodman as Chief People Officer

MILTON, ON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TRAFFIX has hired Scott Goodman to fill a new role in the company, Chief People Officer (CPO). Mr. Goodman will be responsible for maintaining employee satisfaction during explosive corporate expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Scott Goodman join our rapidly growing company. Scott's depth of experience and proven track record align perfectly with TRAFFIX' vision for growth. Having Scott as our CPO will ensure we continue to develop our exceptional team members who create our culture of High-Performance allowing for continued success", says Duane Coghlan, Managing Partner.

Mr. Goodman is tasked with maintaining and developing the people-focused culture that has been engrained in TRAFFIX since its inception in 1979. The company has added 350+ industry experts in the last ten months and now has a workforce exceeding 600 people employed at locations across North America.

"I'm very excited to continue TRAFFIX' tradition of prioritizing the human element in a field where it adds so much customer value", says Scott Goodman. "Other companies chose to develop technology solutions rather than their people. TRAFFIX is doing the opposite. Here we develop technology to support the people we invest in. This approach makes the company attractive to the industry talent we look forward to bringing onboard."

The TRAFFIX executive team created the role of Chief People Officer as part of its mission to become the best employer in the transportation industry. The company depends on its team of experts to manage the pickup and delivery of more than 300,000+ shipments annually.

Prior to his role at TRAFFIX, Mr. Goodman worked for 15 years as a Human Resources executive developing recruitment, team building, and competency programs. A member of the Ontario Bar since 2000, Scott practiced law prior to his entry into the Human Resources field and maintains his expertise in employment law. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from York University, an LLB from the University of Western Ontario, and an MBA from Royal Roads University.

About TRAFFIX

Founded in 1979, TRAFFIX has grown from a small Canadian freight broker to a leading third-party logistics solutions provider that is soon to exceed $1 billion-in-revenue.

Headquartered in Milton, Ontario, Canada, the company's workforce is comprised of 600+ fully trained people in 21 offices across North America. See www.traffix.com for more details.

