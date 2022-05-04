American Voter's Alliance Touts Model Legislation in Response to Premiere of 2000 Mules

AVA founder Jacqueline Timmer touts forthcoming model legislation as antidote to "disdain for democracy and contempt for the will of the people."

AMHERST, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacqueline Timmer, founder and director of the American Voter's Alliance, issued the following statement reacting to the premiere of Dinesh D'Souza's new documentary about illegal ballot harvesting, 2000 Mules.

"2000 Mules validates everything AVA and The Amistad Project have been doing for the past two and a half years. This film does an excellent job of shining light on one of the many worrisome practices that took place during the 2020 election – a practice funded by billionaires in pursuit of partisan gain.

"Ballot harvesting of any kind violates the principle of 'one person, one vote' and contributes to voter apathy, distrust of institutions, and lack of faith in the legitimacy of our elected officials. The kind of organized, large-scale ballot harvesting – more appropriately, ballot trafficking – depicted in 2000 Mules is the worst possible kind, demonstrating a disdain for democracy and contempt for the will of the people.

"Free and fair elections must be transparent, inclusive, and accountable – but that's not currently the case in many parts of the country. The status quo is unacceptable, and it has to end. Every legal vote should count, and fraudulent votes should never count. We have been developing a framework to accomplish just that.

"The American Voter's Alliance has been working overtime to develop legislative solutions, in consultation with state lawmakers and an unparalleled team of experts with decades of experience fighting vote fraud. This model legislation will better hold public officials accountable and correct the egregious irregularities and unlawful behaviors such as ballot harvesting that we witnessed in 2020."

For more information, please visit https://americanvotersalliance.org/

