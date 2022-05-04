Annual Survey Reveals Overall Perceptions of Asian Americans are Worsening in the U.S. as Most Americans Fail to Understand Asian American Experiences

Second Annual STAATUS Index From LAAUNCH and TAAF Finds Nearly One Third of Americans are Still Unaware of Increased Anti-Asian Violence and One in Five Believe Asian Americans are at Least Partly Responsible for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) today announced the findings of the second annual "STAATUS" Index—Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.—a comprehensive, annual assessment of American attitudes of Asian Americans. The survey reveals that nearly one third of Americans are unaware of anti-Asian violence despite a nearly 340 percent increase of attacks against Asian Americans in 2021 and one in five Americans believe Asian Americans are at least partly responsible for COVID-19.

The survey is based on a national sample of 5,113 U.S. residents, aged 18 and over, conducted online between February 10 and February 28, 2022. LAAUNCH and TAAF partnered on this year's STAATUS Index to illuminate harmful misperceptions of Asian Americans that are leading to the unprecedented rise in scapegoating and anti-AAPI violence.

"This year's STAATUS Index is very alarming as it makes clear that attitudes toward Asian Americans are getting worse, not better at a time when our communities continue to come under attack. The survey found Asian Americans are more likely to be blamed for COVID-19 than we were in 2021, more likely to be questioned for our loyalty to the United States, and that we are among the least likely to feel that we belong in this country. These results reveal just how deeply embedded anti-Asian sentiment is in America right now, fueled by generations of systemic racism that has pervaded every aspect of our society and culture," said Norman Chen, Co-Founder, LAAUNCH and CEO, TAAF.

"Although this year's Index paints a more sobering picture of the status of Asian Americans than our inaugural survey last year, having an accurate and shared understanding of how Asian Americans are perceived is the only way any of us—advocates, policymakers, business leaders, and everyday Americans—will know what solutions need to be pursued. We clearly have a tremendous amount of work to do to ensure Asian Americans are fully—and finally—embraced in this country, but I am hopeful that the more we all understand the depth and breadth of these issues, the harder we will work to rectify them," Chen said.

LAAUNCH and TAAF are working closely with leading AAPI scholars and research/data organizations, including AAPI Data and Stop AAPI Hate, to raise awareness about the Index's results and pursue actionable programming that tackles bias against Asian Americans. For example, TAAF's areas of focus include improving public education curricula so that AAPI history is better taught in schools, supporting more data and research on AAPI experiences, and promoting positive and diverse AAPI narratives in the media, film, and television—all efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of harmful anti-Asian attitudes.

"In 2022, 58% of Americans can't name a prominent Asian American and respondents most frequently identify Asian women and men in stereotypical roles like Kung Fu masters, criminals, geisha, sex workers and supporting roles. Prejudices continue to be reflected and perpetuated in film and media, which impacts how we view each other every day," said Eric Toda, Board Member, LAAUNCH and Advisory Council Member, TAAF. "However, 71% of Americans—especially our younger generations—want to see greater Asian American representation in TV and movies. While we have seen some progress with leading Asian actors in movies like Shang-Chi, Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All at Once and popular series like Pachinko, we need to increase visibility of Asian Americans by considering how we are portraying Asian characters, writing multi-dimensional narratives, and casting Asian Americans into mainstream, leading roles."

LAAUNCH and TAAF plan to release the STAATUS Index survey annually to track changes in American perceptions regarding Asian Americans.

Key findings of the survey are listed below, and the complete STAATUS Index is available at www.staatus-index.org .

Key Findings:

Despite a documented increase in attacks against Asian Americans, nearly one third of Americans are still unaware of the violence. Non-Asian American respondents rank education (#1) and more interaction with the AAPI community to better understand Asian American experiences (#2) as top solutions.

Americans are more likely to question the loyalty of Asian Americans and blame them for COVID-19 in 2022 than they were in 2021.

Asian Americans are among the least likely to feel like they belong and are accepted in the U.S., especially younger Asian Americans. Asian American youth and women rate an even lower sense of belonging and acceptance in U.S. society—just 19% of Asian Americans between 18-24 and 66% of Asian American women compared to 75% of Asian American men.

Asian Americans still go unseen despite Americans acknowledging their economic and cultural contributions to the U.S. The most prominent Asian named was Jackie Chan , who is not Asian American.

10% of respondents said they often see Asian women portrayed as sex workers



29% of respondents said they often see Asian American men as kung fu masters and criminals.

Methodology

The results of the survey are based on a national survey of 5,113 U.S. residents, age 18 and over, conducted online in February 2022 by Savanta Research. Results are valid within +/-1.4% at 95% confidence level. The sample was weighted using population parameters (race, age, gender, education, and region) from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the national population.

About the STAATUS Index

The STAATUS Index—Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.—is a comprehensive, annual assessment of attitudes and stereotypes towards Asian Americans. The inaugural index published in 2021 was one of the few such studies on this topic in the last 20 years. With plans to be conducted annually, the survey tracks trends in how American sentiment is changing as a result of both long-term stereotypes and current events.

About LAAUNCH

Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) was founded with a mission to engage and empower Asian Americans to fight racism, increase representation and share resources within its community. Its vision is to create a society in which Asian Americans are treated fairly without racism, prejudice or discrimination; fully represented in politics, business, legal, media/entertainment, sports, arts and other communities; and recognized for their culture, history and contributions to society.

About TAAF

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. TAAF supports advocates and organizations committed to AAPI causes so that together we can more effectively take action against hate and violence, and build the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. TAAF was founded to solve for the longstanding lack of investment and resources provided to AAPI communities and strive to be a catalyzing force for creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org .

