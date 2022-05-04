Colgate® Collaborates with Walmart on Recyclable Toothpaste Tube Initiative and Mobilizes Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Dental Vans

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a future they can smile about. That's why this May 2022, Colgate-Palmolive is bringing out its fleet of Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) mobile dental vans to visit select Walmart locations nationwide and spread the news of its new recyclable toothpaste tubes in select stores now.

Colgate-Palmolive's tube, the first to be recognized by external recycling authorities as recyclable, is made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), the same No. 2 plastic used for milk and detergent bottles. Recycling the tube alongside plastic bottles requires no extra steps -- no rinsing, cutting or cleaning before tossing it into a recycling bin. During this transition phase, some communities may not yet accept tubes and consumers should check locally. Learn more at www.colgate.com/goodness.

To help alert shoppers to put certain Colgate toothpaste tubes into recycle bins, Colgate created limited edition "Recycle Me!" tubes. The bold graphics will be found on select tubes of Colgate® Optic White Advanced Sparkling White, Colgate® Cavity Protection, Colgate® Max Fresh Cool, and Colgate® Total Whitening. Colgate will transition the rest of their toothpaste tubes into the recyclable tube by 2023.

Additionally, stopping at 75 Walmart locations across the country, the mobile dental vans will offer free oral health screenings for children by a team of dentists and dental hygienists, distribute free oral health products, and educate and engage local communities about the importance of recycling in practice.

Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) has reached more than 1.4 billion children in more than 100 countries across the world. The program strategically partners to reach underserved children and their families where they are born, live, work, learn and play. BSBF continues to promote health equity, optimal health and well being, and to lead global social impact efforts that empower children and families to achieve healthy and bright futures. In the US, BSBF dental vans are based in hub-cities and travel to rural and urban communities to help raise awareness about the importance of children's oral health.

"Walmart has long-standing commitments in sustainability, including selling products that use less resources and generate less waste," said Shawn Townzen, Merchandising Vice President, Personal Care for Walmart US. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Colgate- Palmolive on the 'Recycle Me!' initiative and help educate our customers on the important topic of recycling their toothpaste tubes."

"Colgate's purpose is to reimagine a healthier future for all – and part of that includes not only taking care of our communities' health but also educating them on the latest recycling innovations. We are proud to collaborate with a retailer like Walmart, which gives us the opportunity to reach consumers across the country." said Dana Medema, Vice President & General Manager, Oral Care for Colgate-Palmolive in North America.

Colgate is excited to work with Walmart to continue to roll out its first-of-its-kind recyclable tube, and continues to work on education and acceptance of tubes by communities and the recycling industry.

Store visits will kick off nationwide starting on May 1st in Coral Springs, FL and will end on May 28 in Morrisville, NC. For more information on where to find the Colgate BSBF mobile community program, please visit www.colgatebsbf.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

