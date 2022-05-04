Data Vault Holdings To Revolutionize Music Industry With Exclusive Partnership With Recording Artist, TV personality and Business Entrepreneur Ray J and Family

New partnership enables artists to create new revenue streams and engage fan base through data analysis and monetization with Datavault's patented crypto technology

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation and monetization, today announced that it has partnered with top-selling music artists Ray J and family, who will utilize Datavault's crypto technology to access additional avenues for revenue from already existing data accumulated over the course of their careers. Datavault® will provide artists like Ray J with the capabilities to access the metaverse and develop more successful business models for their music–from data-backed business decisions to the minting and exchange of NFTs. Datavault's patented platform will allow Ray J and family to tap into new opportunities that connect with fans to discover their music, extract rightful revenues from globally celebrated music careers, and help to reshape the music industry in collaboration with the AI-backed predictive analytics and data monetization tools of Datavault®.

Ray J has carved out an illustrious career in music and entertainment and is a multi-platinum recording artist with hit songs such as "One Wish". He is also the star of "Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood". He has adapted to the fast-evolving music industry due to the growth of the Internet and streaming services. In partnering with Datavault®, Ray J set the stage for new innovations for artists, and increased control and revenues from their art through the consolidation, valuation, analysis, and monetization of the data acquired through the course of their distinguished careers.

Commenting on the launch Ray J said, " I've been approached by multiple NFT minting and trading platforms. I chose to partner with Datavault® because of their commitment to cybersecurity and because Datavault® allows the artist to connect with fans through its amazing patented system that stands out from the rest. That is what resonated with me."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with such accomplished artists–individuals who have set trends in music, fashion, film, television, and more. Ray J is a consummate artist and business entrepreneur providing the blueprint and inspiration for many artists today. Our platform is well-suited to the music and entertainment space, as it provides a way for artists to earn additional income on top of what they make as recording artists. Their data is first consolidated and then analyzed using Datavault's predictive analytics and monetization tools. In working with Ray J and family, we will help to cultivate a more rewarding experience for his fans, and also build new streams of income for his already highly successful career. It is with pleasure that Datavault® helps to enable the full financial capabilities of their musical and artistic talents," says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

Today music artists secure revenue from a variety of sources–record sales, streaming platforms, advertising, fashion and merchandising, and live performances, to name a few. Yet as access to music and its derivative products have become more readily available, artists have had to remain agile and pivot to create music that speaks from the heart yet still remains profitable. The Datavault® platform will help artists like Ray J to aggregate content and monetize this data to create new value streams, or transform it into valuable insights that inspire more effective business decisions.

Datavault's patented crypto technology will help create new opportunities for music artists with data they have attained through sources and experiences in their careers. Datavault® will provide the solid groundwork for artists to maximize the potential of latent data at their hands. Artists may use data aggregated, valuated, and monetized through Datavault® in the following ways:

Social media tracking: An artist can track mentions, likes, and posts to leverage data across multiple social media platforms. They can use this information to develop an action plan that caters to specific desires of fans, thus building a more engaged and loyal fan base.

Soundcharts: Datavault ® can standardize data from various sources throughout an artist's career–playlists, music platform usage, airplay stats, global radio tracking, and more. This information can help global artists like Brandy and Ray J to more intelligently predict their next "big hit" or develop the strategic marketing to expertly maintain and/or grow their fan base.

AI-backed predictive analytics: Datavault's comprehensive suite of tools can aggregate data from streaming platforms, domestic and global airplay, reactions from music listeners, and musical interests of an artist's fanbase, and more, to inform an artist's next phrase and make AI- and data-backed predictions on reactions from consumers, fans, and the music industry.

Additionally, artists can trade data itself through Datavault's Information Data Exchange (IDE), with data objects monetized as tokens to buy and sell through the high-securitized, blockchain-powered IDE. Datavault's patented platform also empowers artists with tools to mint NFTs. Brandy and Ray J can increase their earnings potential with existing music, collectibles, and physical items to build one-of-a-kind experiences for fans.

Top artists and entertainers such as Ray J and family have a myriad of opportunities sitting in robust catalogs of information collected over the course of their esteemed careers and lives. Datavault® is the medium through which they can leverage the revenue-generating capabilities of the data they have acquired. Data will disrupt the music industry, and has the potential to serve as a new partner and ally to both artists and the recording industry at large. In sum, Datavault's crypto technology will help artists to harness their full creative and financial power, paving the way for opportunities within the metaverse.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

