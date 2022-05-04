Duke Energy Florida, Coastal Conservation Association Florida deploy artificial reef off state's Gulf Coast

More than 170,000 pounds of high-quality concrete are used to create 'Duke Energy/CCA Florida Reef'

Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) – the state's leading organization dedicated to marine fisheries conservation, education and advocacy – this week joined Duke Energy Florida, in partnership with the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association (MBARA), to deploy four 38,000-pound and four 5,000-pound high-quality concrete reef modules off the coast of Mexico Beach, Fla., to create the artificial "Duke Energy/CCA Florida Reef."

The eight reef modules were deployed by Walter Marine at the pre-permitted Sherman Site – an area known for attracting red and gray snappers, amberjack, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, gag grouper, and cobia.

These specific reef structures, ranging in height from 8 to 25 feet, provide greater habitat diversity, while attracting vast species of fish and appealing to recreational anglers.

The reef site is located offshore 11 miles west of Mexico Beach at approximately 29º 55.384, -85º 40.765.

"Improving and creating sustainable fisheries, coastal habitats and waterways is CCA Florida's purpose," CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski said. "Today's reef deployment is an extension of that commitment and also of our partnership with Duke Energy – signifying our mutual dedication to protecting Florida's marine habitat for today and generations to come."

Artificial reefs initiate the development of natural, thriving habitats for various species of fish, invertebrates, and other marine life, such as smaller organisms that are vital food sources for other marine species, with the overall goal to create an ever-evolving ecosystem while enhancing fisheries and improving water quality.

"Duke Energy Florida recognizes the importance of environmental stewardship and the economic benefit it provides to the communities we serve," Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president said. "We are proud to invest in CCA Florida's work with the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association to bring this new artificial reef to Mexico Beach – a 'win' for marine life, local anglers and outdoor enthusiasts along Florida's West Coast."

Since 2018, CCA Florida and Duke Energy have released more than 110,000 redfish along Florida's Gulf Coast in effort to relieve the declining population.

The Duke Energy/CCA Florida Reef deployment is an expansion of that collaboration and underscores their continued dedication to enhancing Florida's marine habitat and expanding fishing opportunities for local anglers.

Coastal Conservation Association Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations.

One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources.

Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members, including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments.

Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

