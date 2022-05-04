Enteris BioPharma to Exhibit at CPhI North America 2022

BOONTON, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that the company will participate in and exhibit at CPhI North America 2022 being held May 17-19, 2022 in Philadelphia (Booth 1708).

During the conference, members of the Enteris management team will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives focused on Peptelligence® and ProPerma® the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery of BCS class III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, small molecules, as well as its CMO business segment, which provides custom solutions for the manufacturing of solid oral doses for challenging compounds, including peptides and highly potent small-molecule compounds. Enteris now provides drug product manufacturing in the branded and generic markets, including the manufacture, testing, and release of Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trial materials (CTM), and commercial production at a 32,000-square-foot facility that includes 6,000 square feet of cleanroom space with approximately 2,500 square feet dedicated to the containment and processing of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI).

Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris, stated, "We greatly look forward to participating in CPhI North America 2022 and the opportunity it affords us to showcase our suite of drug delivery technologies as well as manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Whether a company is seeking to outsource the manufacture of solid oral doses for difficult compounds, including HPAPI, or transition their injectable peptide or small molecule drug to oral delivery, Enteris has the expertise and capabilities to capitalize on a variety of partnering opportunities, and it is our intent to maximize this potential to the fullest."

Details are as follows:

Event: CPhI North America 2022 Date: May 17-19, 2022 Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA Booth Number: 1708 Website: https://www.cphi.com/northamerica/en/home.html

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.