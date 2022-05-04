EY Announces Dimitri Sirota of BigID as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-founder of BigID was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

"Knowing your data is at the heart of emerging privacy, security and data value requirements."

Mr. Sirota was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"I founded BigID on the premise that knowing your data is at the heart of emerging privacy, security and data value requirements. The existing solutions just weren't able to keep up with the evolution of data, the acceleration of privacy and protection regulations, and the challenges for a cloud-first world where data is the central player" said Sirota. "BigID is addressing those challenges and transforming how customers manage, protect, and get value from their data - while rising to continue to lead the marketing in industry-firsts. It's such an honor to be selected as a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year®, the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, alongside the innovative and visionary finalists this year."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

