Gerber® Reveals 2022 Spokesbaby and Newest Gerber Chief Growing Officer

Baby Isa of Oklahoma melts hearts with joyful giggles and innate curiosity

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early childhood nutrition leader Gerber has officially announced the winner of the 12th annual Photo Search, who will serve as the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and fill the important and adorable honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO). Isa Slish is from Edmond, Okla., and she captivated the judges with her overwhelming happiness and bright, shining personality.

As part of the 2022 Spokesbaby and CGO's tenure, Isa will work together with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. She will have the opportunity to serve as official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products and provide the Gerber executive team "advice" about what babies need for the future. Gerber is excited to partner with Isa to inspire more smiles for babies and their families throughout the next year.

"Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible," said Meredith Slish, Isa's mother. "Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives. We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!"

"Gerber's Photo Search is an opportunity to celebrate the joy that babies bring. We're thrilled to welcome Isa to the Gerber family as this year's Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer," said Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO. "Isa's submission brought smiles to all of our faces, and she truly embodies the idea that every baby is a Gerber baby. We could not be more excited to work with Isa and her family throughout this next year to find moments of joy for every Gerber baby."

Isa loves spending her days babbling to her older sister Temperance (age four) and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad John. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1st Foods Butternut Squash. Isa is a super happy baby and really enjoys playing with her hippo and listening to soundtracks from her favorite movies.

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates all babies and builds on Gerber's promise to do "Anything for Baby." This year's Photo Search winner will not only serve as the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby but will also receive the honorary title of Chief Growing Officer for the year. Gerber will additionally match Isa's $25,000 cash prize with a donation to support March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

"With this year's donation supporting March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs, Gerber is furthering its longstanding partnership to give every family the best possible start," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "We're proud to be part of this year's Photo Search and join Gerber in congratulating Isa and her family!"

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber product for up to one year, a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear and a $1,000 gift card from ezpz® for all of Isa's mealtime dishware and utensils.

To learn more about Isa and her journey to CGO, visit gerber.com/photosearch.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit www.marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL® and Disney® Baby. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

Media Contact: Connie Pence, Gerber Childrenswear LLC, cpence@Gerbercw.com

About ezpz

ezpz® is a woman-owned and women-run small business founded by a mom entrepreneur. ezpz's mission is to provide mealtime solutions for first foods all the way to independent eaters. As such, all of ezpz's products are designed with a Pediatric Feeding Specialist to help infants / toddlers meet developmental milestones safely and effectively.

