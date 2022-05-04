Greenlabs signs an MOU with APEC Climate Center on Climate Change in Agriculture

APCC signs an MOU to solve climate change in the agricultural sector

Cooperation expected to secure agricultural productivity and conduct carbon reduction projects leveraging the climate prediction model

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's biggest AgTech startup Greenlabs (CEO Ahn Dong-Hyun) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APCC (APEC Climate Center) at the Greenlabs' headquarter in Seoul on May 3, 2022. This is the first time for APCC to sign a business agreement with a private company regarding climate change in the agricultural sector.

CEO of Greenlabs Ahn (Left) and Director of APCC Shin Do-Shick (Right), signed an MoU at the Greenlabs HQ on May 3rd to solve climate change in agriculture (PRNewswire)

This agreement seeks opportunities to accelerate the utilization of climate information in agriculture, a sector sensitive to climate change. The cooperation between the two companies aims to combat extreme climate and support developing countries, ultimately advancing citizens' quality of life and ensuring balanced national development.

Through this MoU, Greenlabs and APCC will cooperate in securing agricultural productivity and conducting decarbonization projects by utilizing the climate prediction model. In addition, the two organizations will exchange information and conduct domestic and foreign joint projects regarding climate change and extreme weather. They will also co-host academic seminars, workshops, and exchange research, publications, and other materials.

In recent years, there has been growing interest in health, environment, and ecology. The agricultural sector, in particular, is extremely vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather conditions, a significant threat to food production.

Under the mission "Pursuing the innovation of the food system in a sustainable way," Greenlabs is devoted to solving climate change, which greatly impacts crop production. The company is developing different carbon farming methods to reduce carbon emissions and issue offsets, promoting relevant pilot projects that can be applied to farms in Korea.

"We are very serious about the potential climate impacts on agriculture and are working very hard to develop practices to efficiently cope with climate change," said Ahn, CEO of Greenlabs. "By joining forces with APCC, we will do our best to improve agricultural productivity through the use of climate prediction models and to develop sustainable agriculture in response to climate change," he added.

About Greenlabs

Greenlabs, a leader in the digital transformation of agriculture industry, operates an agricultural comprehensive platform 'Farm Morning' and an agricultural product distribution platform 'Sinsun Hi.' Additionally, Greenlabs has received investments from DS Networks, BRV Capital Management, Skylake Incuvest, and SK Square(KRX: 402340), which brings its total investment raised to 210 billion KRW. By digitizing the agriculture and livestock industries, Greenlabs seeks substantial increase in food production, which will ultimately solve food problems from climate change and resource depletion. For more information, please visit https://greenlabs.co.kr/en/.

