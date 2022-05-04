Headsets.com Leverages Vonage Integrated Unified Communications and Contact Center to Deliver Seamless Agent Experience and Peerless Customer Service

Powered by Vonage, Headsets.com boasts a 98% success rate answering all calls within four rings

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, provides an integrated unified communications and contact center solution to Headsets.com , enabling seamless agent experience and peerless customer service.

The team behind Headsets.com has been America's headsets specialists for 25 years, providing over 1.5 million businesses with high-quality, ergonomic wired or wireless headsets for office or remote work. As the leading headset supplier in North America, peerless customer service - what the team calls "customer love" - is the bedrock of the company's culture. From start to finish, at every touchpoint, the Headsets.com customer experience is paramount.

To meet these high standards of customer experience, Headsets.com, the prime retailer of Leitner headsets, relies on Vonage Business Communications (VBC) for a flexible, unified communications experience for their on-site and hybrid work employees, integrated with Vonage's contact center solution for increased productivity and personalized, intelligent customer connections. With Vonage, the Headsets.com team has strategically built both internal and external communications workflows that power exceptional experiences for both customers and employees.

"At Headsets.com, customer love drives every decision we make as a company," said Rick Mills, CFO at Headsets.com. "We have an amazing team that truly wants to help and support our customers however they can and give them the best experience possible, every time. To make this possible, we need to provide our team members with communications technology that is reliable, fast, simple, and integrated - and Vonage does that."

Headsets.com sets an exceptional standard for its customer support team - answer every call live within just four rings. And powered by Vonage, the team has a 98% success rate. The Headsets.com customer journey is marked by real-time interactions, intelligent routing (no phone trees here), and advanced data reporting, all working together to create the smoothest, most positive experience for every customer, every time.

"We are seeing increased demand for unified communications integrated with contact center capabilities, CRM and business apps to create more engaging customer experiences," said Jay Bellissimo, Chief Operating Officer at Vonage. "Vonage is proud to provide the applications and solutions that enable Headsets.com to offer unparalleled customer support and seamless employee communications."

Read the full case study to find out more about how Headsets.com is using Vonage's fully integrated unified communications and contact center solutions to deliver more flexible, intelligent, and personal connections for its customers and agents.

