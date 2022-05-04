KIS Technologies announces partnership with Payfactory to simplify payment processing, enhance client experience

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIS Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of kiosks, ticketing and parking technology, announces a new partnership with Payfactory. The collaboration meets KIS Technologies' goals to accelerate the payment process, expedite onboarding and offer a higher level of service to clients.

Payfactory's five-minute onboarding simplifies the payment process for new clients and facilitates next-day funding for all card types. As a fully integrated solution, Payfactory reconciles payments within the software, eliminating the need for organizations to perform the task manually. Payfactory provides encrypted web forms and PCI-validated P2PE so that online and in-person transactions are completely secure and PCI security paperwork and assessments are minimized or in most cases eliminated.

"Streamlined integration and accelerated speed of onboarding position Payfactory to be the ideal payment partner for KIS Technologies' innovative ticketing and parking solutions," said Ruston Miles, Payfactory CEO. "Together, we can level up efficiency and provide a seamless process for clients, allowing them to better meet the needs of their patrons, fans and guests."

"The KIS Technologies-Payfactory partnership will remove roadblocks with current payment processing solutions and allow KIS to focus on the customer experience", said Ron Wilson, president of KIS Technologies.

"We're dedicated to offering easy-to-use hardware and software solutions," added Wilson. "Partnering with Payfactory ensures our ticketing and parking products will offer even more value, simplifying payments and enhancing services across the board."

About KIS Technologies, LLC

KIS Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Weldon, Williams and Lick, Inc., is a live event technology company offering smart, secure, simple hardware and software solutions to the ticketing and parking markets. Clients include Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Frost Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum, and Home of the Arts Australia. The company's product lines feature easy-to-use KIS Ticket for simple ticketing applications, KIS Kiosk for self-serve ticketing integrated with major ticketing systems, and KIS Park parking management software.

Information: https://www.kisticket.com/kis_technologies.

About Payfactory

Payfactory is a tech-enabled payment facilitator for software platforms. Formed by payments industry veterans and created for and by developers, Payfactory enables software vendors to effortlessly integrate complex payment acceptance, deposit funding and new account onboarding features into their platform while minimizing risk. Payfactory serves enterprise software companies seeking a higher level of security, service and speed.

Information: https://payfactory.io/.

