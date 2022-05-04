Lennox International Appoints Joe Nassab as President and COO of North America Commercial Heating & Cooling

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Nassab as President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Commercial Heating & Cooling, effective May 4, 2022.

"After 12 years of service at Lennox International, Elliot Zimmer is leaving to pursue other career opportunities," said Chairman and Interim CEO Todd Teske. "I'd like to thank Elliot for his significant contributions to our company.

"Joe Nassab is an experienced General Manager with a proven track record of success. He joined LII in 2010 as Vice President and General Manager of Allied Air, competing in both residential and commercial markets. Under Joe's leadership, Allied delivered exceptional growth and profitability over the last decade, with revenue growing 10 percent annually and earnings growing 23 percent annually."

Before joining LII, Nassab worked for 20 years at General Electric Company in a variety of general management, product management, and marketing leadership roles. Nassab has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Michigan.

"We continue to see strong demand in the commercial HVAC market," Teske said. "While our commercial equipment business is challenged on the production front with labor constraints and global supply chain disruptions, we are taking aggressive actions and seeing signs of operational improvement. With Joe's strong leadership and operating experience, we are focused on returning the Commercial business to growth and expanding profitability toward our intermediate financial goals."

