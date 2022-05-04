MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND REINSTATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

- First quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5 percent worldwide, 99.1 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 88.5 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 first quarter;
- First quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 19.4 percent worldwide, 14.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 31.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 first quarter;
- First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.14, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.25, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10;
- First quarter reported net income totaled $377 million, compared to a reported net loss of $11 million in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $413 million, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $34 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $759 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $296 million;
- Marriott resumes cash dividends, with the Board of Directors declaring a $0.30 per share dividend payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022;
- The company added roughly 11,800 rooms globally during the first quarter, including approximately 5,300 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,500 conversion rooms;
- At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 properties and more than 489,000 rooms, including roughly 20,800 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 201,400 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 first quarter.
BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported first quarter 2022 results.
Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we saw the largest surge in global demand since the pandemic began in 2020. Worldwide occupancy1 rose dramatically from 45 percent in January, impacted by the Omicron variant, to 64 percent in March, less than 10 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels. Rates further strengthened, with worldwide Average Daily Rate for March exceeding the same month in 2019 by 5 percent.
"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR improved significantly in February and March, particularly across our urban markets, driven by occupancy and rate gains across all customer segments. Internationally, RevPAR gains were notable during the quarter in every region except for Greater China given the stringent travel restrictions resulting from the country's dynamic zero-COVID policy. The Middle East and Africa region was again the furthest recovered, with first quarter RevPAR up 12 percent compared to 2019.
"Globally, robust demand trends continued in April, and going forward we expect leisure travel to remain strong, business travel to accelerate and cross border travel to gain momentum, supporting solid ADR performance. In the U.S. & Canada, we reached a milestone in April, as we estimate that RevPAR for the month was fully recovered to 2019 levels. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada for the remaining quarters of this year is expected to be roughly flat with 2019 levels. While there is currently more volatility in our international regions, assuming no major change in the global economic environment or the behavior of the virus, we are increasingly optimistic that the global RevPAR gap compared to pre-pandemic levels will continue to narrow meaningfully in 2022.
"Owner preference for our brands remains strong. We signed over 19,000 rooms in the quarter, nearly half of which were in international markets. Our momentum around conversions continued, accounting for 22 percent of room additions in the quarter. Roughly 80 percent of those conversion rooms were in the high-value upper upscale and luxury tiers. For 2022, we still expect gross rooms growth approaching 5 percent and deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent, resulting in anticipated net rooms growth of 3.5 to 4 percent.
"I am very pleased to share that we are resuming capital returns to shareholders sooner than anticipated. Our focus on maximizing cash flow, managing expenses, and improving our credit profile, combined with strong first quarter results, has resulted in our Board of Directors declaring a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend payable at the end of the second quarter. Assuming the demand environment continues to improve and that we are within our target leverage ratio range, we also would expect to resume share repurchases in 2022.
"Our teams have navigated these challenging times incredibly well, and I think we can all look forward with real optimism. I believe Marriott remains extremely well-positioned to benefit from the continued recovery and to experience strong growth for years to come."
1
All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparison to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.
First Quarter 2022 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $558 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to 2021 first quarter reported operating income of $84 million. Reported net income totaled $377 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to 2021 first quarter reported net loss of $11 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.14 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2022 first quarter totaled $605 million, compared to 2021 first quarter adjusted operating income of $138 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2022 first quarter excluded impairment charges of $5 million.
First quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $413 million, compared to 2021 first quarter adjusted net income of $34 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 first quarter totaled $1.25, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results excluded $11 million after-tax ($0.03 per share) of impairment charges and a $6 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) gain on an investee's property sale. The 2021 first quarter adjusted results excluded $3 million after-tax ($0.01 per share) of impairment charges.
Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. These items totaled a $31 million after-tax loss ($0.10 per share) in the 2022 first quarter and an after-tax loss of $42 million ($0.12 per share) in the 2021 first quarter. See pages A-2 and A-9 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $713 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $412 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand and unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 first quarter totaled $170 million, compared to $141 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by $36 million of higher credit card branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $102 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to $33 million in the 2021 first quarter. Roughly half of the year-over-year increase in incentive management fees recognized in the quarter was earned at hotels in the U.S. & Canada.
Contract investment amortization for the 2022 first quarter totaled $24 million, compared to $17 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts in Russia and Belarus.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $65 million of profit in the 2022 first quarter, compared to a $27 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The $92 million increase in revenue net of expenses year over year largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand from the impacts of COVID-19, as well as $33 million of subsidies received from international government COVID-19 assistance programs.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 first quarter totaled $208 million, compared to $211 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expense, net, totaled $88 million in the first quarter compared to $100 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is largely due to lower interest expense associated with lower debt balances.
Equity in earnings/losses for the first quarter totaled $2 million of earnings, compared to a $12 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The improvement largely reflects an $8 million gain on a joint venture's sale of a hotel in the U.S.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $759 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $296 million. See page A-9 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added 75 properties (11,799 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 first quarter, including more than 2,500 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 5,300 rooms in international markets. Sixteen properties (3,494 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled more than 8,000 properties, with nearly 1,488,000 rooms.
At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,878 properties with more than 489,000 rooms, including 998 properties with approximately 201,400 rooms under construction and 127 properties with roughly 20,800 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
In the 2022 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 96.5 percent (a 95.5 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 99.1 percent (a 99.1 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 88.5 percent (an 84.8 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet
At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $8.5 billion, representing total debt of $9.5 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion. At year-end 2021, the company's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.
Investment Spending
Marriott anticipates that full year 2022 investment spending will total $600 million to $700 million. Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until May 3, 2023.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 866-342-8591 or Global: +1 203-518-9713. The conference ID is MAR1Q22. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-5127 or Global: +1 402-220-2692.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 4, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic (COVID-19); our RevPAR estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; occupancy, ADR and RevPAR recovery trends and expectations; our growth prospects and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; our investment spending expectations; the timing of future dividends and share repurchases; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 1, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-2
Total Lodging Products
A-3
Key Lodging Statistics
A-6
Adjusted EBITDA
A-9
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-10
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FIRST QUARTER 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 213
$ 106
101
Franchise fees 1
500
306
63
Incentive management fees
102
33
209
Gross Fee Revenues
815
445
83
Contract investment amortization 2
(24)
(17)
(41)
Net Fee Revenues
791
428
85
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
262
108
143
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,146
1,780
77
Total Revenues
4,199
2,316
81
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
197
135
(46)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
48
52
8
General, administrative, and other 7
208
211
1
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
1
(800)
Reimbursed expenses 4
3,179
1,833
(73)
Total Expenses
3,641
2,232
(63)
OPERATING INCOME
558
84
564
Gains and other income, net 8
4
1
300
Interest expense
(93)
(107)
13
Interest income
5
7
(29)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
2
(12)
117
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
476
(27)
1,863
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(99)
16
(719)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 377
$ (11)
3,527
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$ 1.15
$ (0.03)
3,933
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$ 1.14
$ (0.03)
3,900
Basic Shares
328.3
326.7
Diluted Shares 10
330.0
326.7
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10
Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because
inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted
net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total
revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Percent
March 31,
March 31,
Better/
2022
2021
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 4,199
$ 2,316
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(1,780)
Add: Impairments 1
5
-
Adjusted total revenues **
1,058
536
Operating income, as reported
558
84
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(1,780)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,179
1,833
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
1
Add: Impairments 1
5
-
Adjusted operating income **
605
138
338%
Operating income margin
13%
4%
Adjusted operating income margin **
57%
26%
Net income (loss), as reported
377
(11)
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(1,780)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,179
1,833
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
1
Add: Impairments 2
11
4
Less: Gain on investee's property sale 3
(8)
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(9)
(13)
Adjusted net income **
$ 413
$ 34
1115%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported
$ 1.14
$ (0.03)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 1.25
$ 0.10
1150%
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-10 and A-11 for information about our reasons for providing
these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million in the 2022 first quarter.
2
Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of
$6 million in the 2022 first quarter. Includes impairment charges reported in Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million in the
2021 first quarter.
3
Gain on investee's property sale reported in Equity in earnings (losses) in the 2022 first quarter.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of March 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
636
218,211
1,308
333,745
1,944
551,956
Marriott Hotels
108
58,561
186
54,404
294
112,965
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
27
23,113
182
61,382
209
84,495
Courtyard
169
27,259
108
23,418
277
50,677
Westin
40
21,865
75
23,170
115
45,035
JW Marriott
21
12,712
63
23,405
84
36,117
The Ritz-Carlton
38
11,410
67
16,927
105
28,337
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
Renaissance
24
10,607
57
17,587
81
28,194
Four Points
1
134
77
21,681
78
21,815
Le Méridien
1
100
69
19,147
70
19,247
W Hotels
22
6,262
36
9,784
58
16,046
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residence Inn
76
12,199
8
982
84
13,181
St. Regis
10
1,968
39
9,153
49
11,121
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
50
8,795
56
11,091
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Aloft
2
505
43
9,560
45
10,065
AC Hotels by Marriott
7
1,165
68
8,260
75
9,425
Fairfield by Marriott
7
1,539
55
7,573
62
9,112
Delta Hotels
25
6,770
2
477
27
7,247
Autograph Collection
8
2,494
16
2,451
24
4,945
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
34
4,866
34
4,866
SpringHill Suites
26
4,360
-
-
26
4,360
EDITION
4
1,207
10
2,122
14
3,329
Protea Hotels
-
-
27
3,296
27
3,296
Element
2
640
12
2,273
14
2,913
Moxy
-
-
5
887
5
887
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
6
604
6
604
Bulgari
-
-
5
442
5
442
Franchised
5,026
720,230
818
166,821
5,844
887,051
Courtyard
852
113,557
110
20,618
962
134,175
Fairfield by Marriott
1,116
104,981
42
7,093
1,158
112,074
Residence Inn
771
92,006
21
2,818
792
94,824
Marriott Hotels
230
73,053
61
17,980
291
91,033
Sheraton
151
45,711
70
20,358
221
66,069
SpringHill Suites
491
56,809
-
-
491
56,809
TownePlace Suites
473
48,192
-
-
473
48,192
Autograph Collection
133
26,288
98
21,067
231
47,355
Westin
91
30,817
25
7,575
116
38,392
Four Points
158
23,901
63
10,517
221
34,418
Renaissance
62
17,681
28
7,483
90
25,164
Aloft
146
21,001
21
3,394
167
24,395
AC Hotels by Marriott
94
15,567
41
7,503
135
23,070
Moxy
26
4,913
79
14,940
105
19,853
Delta Hotels
57
12,542
10
2,414
67
14,956
The Luxury Collection
12
3,188
51
9,331
63
12,519
Element
73
9,725
2
269
75
9,994
Tribute Portfolio
43
6,766
24
3,104
67
9,870
Le Méridien
24
5,543
16
4,127
40
9,670
JW Marriott
13
6,247
9
2,305
22
8,552
Protea Hotels
-
-
34
2,636
34
2,636
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of March 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
26
6,483
38
9,199
64
15,682
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
884
23
3,698
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
Autograph Collection1
-
-
6
576
6
576
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection2
-
-
4
417
4
417
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
64
6,807
40
3,484
104
10,291
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
38
4,234
14
1,131
52
5,365
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,045
19
2,127
W Residences
10
1,089
4
359
14
1,448
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,824
970,570
2,224
517,111
8,048
1,487,681
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of March 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
190
53,039
384
88,822
574
141,861
JW Marriott
34
18,959
73
26,206
107
45,165
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,839
69
17,477
108
29,316
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
38
4,234
14
1,131
52
5,365
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
The Luxury Collection1
18
5,484
105
18,543
123
24,027
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
24
7,041
38
10,449
62
17,490
W Residences
10
1,089
4
359
14
1,448
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
St. Regis
10
1,968
40
9,313
50
11,281
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,045
19
2,127
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
4
1,207
10
2,122
14
3,329
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Bulgari
-
-
7
603
7
603
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Full-Service
1,046
356,408
994
274,773
2,040
631,181
Marriott Hotels
340
132,922
253
74,448
593
207,370
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
178
68,824
256
83,570
434
152,394
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
Westin
132
53,755
100
30,745
232
84,500
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Renaissance
87
28,605
87
25,575
174
54,180
Autograph Collection2
141
28,782
120
24,094
261
52,876
Le Méridien
25
5,643
85
23,274
110
28,917
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Delta Hotels
82
19,312
12
2,891
94
22,203
Tribute Portfolio
43
6,766
30
3,708
73
10,474
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
35
4,932
35
4,932
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
Limited-Service
4,516
542,284
826
149,654
5,342
691,938
Courtyard
1,040
143,630
222
44,920
1,262
188,550
Fairfield by Marriott
1,123
106,520
97
14,666
1,220
121,186
Residence Inn
848
104,397
30
3,940
878
108,337
SpringHill Suites
517
61,169
-
-
517
61,169
Four Points
159
24,035
140
32,198
299
56,233
TownePlace Suites
479
49,017
-
-
479
49,017
Aloft
148
21,506
64
12,954
212
34,460
AC Hotels by Marriott
101
16,732
109
15,763
210
32,495
Moxy
26
4,913
84
15,827
110
20,740
Element
75
10,365
14
2,542
89
12,907
Protea Hotels
-
-
66
6,844
66
6,844
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,824
970,570
2,224
517,111
8,048
1,487,681
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$189.66
117.3%
56.0%
24.7%
pts.
$338.56
21.7%
The Ritz-Carlton
$321.89
108.7%
57.4%
24.6%
pts.
$560.94
19.3%
W Hotels
$212.45
115.1%
50.7%
22.2%
pts.
$419.42
20.6%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$268.84
116.2%
56.6%
25.6%
pts.
$474.84
18.6%
Marriott Hotels
$107.67
211.5%
52.0%
28.4%
pts.
$206.99
41.5%
Sheraton
$115.86
349.8%
53.7%
36.6%
pts.
$215.66
43.1%
Westin
$124.89
198.2%
53.9%
29.6%
pts.
$231.53
34.8%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$109.57
228.8%
51.5%
29.6%
pts.
$212.96
39.6%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$143.78
171.7%
52.6%
28.7%
pts.
$273.55
23.2%
Courtyard
$78.65
108.9%
55.1%
14.1%
pts.
$142.79
55.3%
Residence Inn
$121.40
57.3%
70.6%
9.2%
pts.
$171.89
36.9%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$92.15
93.4%
60.2%
14.6%
pts.
$153.08
46.5%
US & Canada - All5
$131.59
154.7%
54.4%
25.4%
pts.
$242.05
35.7%
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$193.97
131.0%
58.9%
25.5%
pts.
$329.45
30.9%
The Ritz-Carlton
$313.79
111.4%
56.7%
25.0%
pts.
$553.57
18.3%
W Hotels
$212.45
115.1%
50.7%
22.2%
pts.
$419.42
20.6%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$251.55
122.6%
57.3%
25.8%
pts.
$438.90
22.3%
Marriott Hotels
$94.14
157.9%
51.2%
23.8%
pts.
$183.88
38.2%
Sheraton
$83.24
177.0%
50.1%
23.7%
pts.
$166.13
45.8%
Westin
$115.97
179.4%
54.5%
27.4%
pts.
$212.92
38.8%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$99.45
159.6%
51.7%
24.3%
pts.
$192.20
37.5%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$117.21
149.2%
52.4%
24.5%
pts.
$223.72
32.6%
Courtyard
$79.55
84.8%
58.0%
14.4%
pts.
$137.16
38.8%
Residence Inn
$101.25
42.8%
69.8%
7.7%
pts.
$145.05
27.1%
Fairfield by Marriott
$69.08
64.9%
60.0%
12.9%
pts.
$115.05
29.6%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$81.91
64.7%
62.1%
12.3%
pts.
$131.89
32.1%
US & Canada - All5
$96.78
99.1%
58.0%
17.4%
pts.
$166.82
39.3%
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$53.80
-6.9%
41.9%
-5.7%
pts.
$128.30
5.7%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$58.29
66.6%
45.0%
11.7%
pts.
$129.59
23.4%
Caribbean & Latin America
$130.79
152.4%
57.5%
26.7%
pts.
$227.39
35.5%
Europe
$81.16
401.9%
42.7%
30.3%
pts.
$190.20
45.7%
Middle East & Africa
$128.71
97.7%
66.1%
23.5%
pts.
$194.82
27.3%
International - All1
$78.47
75.1%
48.2%
13.0%
pts.
$162.88
28.0%
Worldwide2
$102.61
114.1%
51.0%
18.6%
pts.
$201.25
36.0%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$51.21
-6.2%
41.3%
-5.4%
pts.
$123.87
6.0%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$58.32
62.0%
45.1%
11.2%
pts.
$129.18
21.8%
Caribbean & Latin America
$100.83
166.6%
53.1%
24.6%
pts.
$190.02
43.2%
Europe
$63.76
400.3%
38.9%
27.7%
pts.
$163.81
44.6%
Middle East & Africa
$117.61
99.4%
64.5%
23.2%
pts.
$182.20
27.7%
International - All1
$71.11
88.5%
46.2%
14.8%
pts.
$153.85
28.3%
Worldwide2
$89.18
96.5%
54.5%
16.6%
pts.
$163.56
36.5%
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019
In Constant $
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$51.21
-41.9%
41.3%
-21.3%
pts.
$123.87
-12.0%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$58.32
-48.4%
45.1%
-26.1%
pts.
$129.18
-18.6%
Caribbean & Latin America
$100.83
-13.5%
53.1%
-11.4%
pts.
$190.02
5.1%
Europe
$63.76
-37.9%
38.9%
-23.8%
pts.
$163.81
-0.1%
Middle East & Africa
$117.61
11.5%
64.5%
-4.9%
pts.
$182.20
20.0%
International - All2
$71.11
-31.7%
46.2%
-19.8%
pts.
$153.85
-2.4%
US & Canada - All
$96.78
-14.5%
58.0%
-10.9%
pts.
$166.82
1.7%
Worldwide3
$89.18
-19.4%
54.5%
-13.6%
pts.
$163.56
0.8%
1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022 even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019.
2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Net income, as reported
$ 377
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
Interest expense
93
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
Provision for income taxes
99
Depreciation and amortization
48
Contract investment amortization
24
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
Stock-based compensation
44
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
Gain on investee's property sale
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
156%
Fiscal Year 2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net (loss) income, as reported
$ (11)
$ 422
$ 220
$ 468
$ 1,099
Cost reimbursement revenue
(1,780)
(2,338)
(2,950)
(3,374)
(10,442)
Reimbursed expenses
1,833
2,255
2,917
3,317
10,322
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
164
Interest expense
107
109
107
97
420
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
2
2
7
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16)
(41)
58
80
81
Depreciation and amortization
52
50
64
54
220
Contract investment amortization
17
18
21
19
75
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
27
28
28
111
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
9
5
7
31
Stock-based compensation
53
43
43
43
182
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
3
4
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 296
$ 558
$ 683
$ 741
$ 2,278
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-10 and A-11 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), and the income tax effect of these adjustments. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.