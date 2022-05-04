MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND REINSTATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

First quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5 percent worldwide, 99.1 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 88.5 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 first quarter;

First quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 19.4 percent worldwide, 14.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 31.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 first quarter;

First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.14 , compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.25 , compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10 ;

First quarter reported net income totaled $377 million , compared to a reported net loss of $11 million in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $413 million , compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $34 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $759 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $296 million ;

Marriott resumes cash dividends, with the Board of Directors declaring a $0.30 per share dividend payable on June 30, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022 ;

The company added roughly 11,800 rooms globally during the first quarter, including approximately 5,300 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,500 conversion rooms;

At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 properties and more than 489,000 rooms, including roughly 20,800 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 201,400 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 first quarter.

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported first quarter 2022 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we saw the largest surge in global demand since the pandemic began in 2020. Worldwide occupancy1 rose dramatically from 45 percent in January, impacted by the Omicron variant, to 64 percent in March, less than 10 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels. Rates further strengthened, with worldwide Average Daily Rate for March exceeding the same month in 2019 by 5 percent.

"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR improved significantly in February and March, particularly across our urban markets, driven by occupancy and rate gains across all customer segments. Internationally, RevPAR gains were notable during the quarter in every region except for Greater China given the stringent travel restrictions resulting from the country's dynamic zero-COVID policy. The Middle East and Africa region was again the furthest recovered, with first quarter RevPAR up 12 percent compared to 2019.

"Globally, robust demand trends continued in April, and going forward we expect leisure travel to remain strong, business travel to accelerate and cross border travel to gain momentum, supporting solid ADR performance. In the U.S. & Canada, we reached a milestone in April, as we estimate that RevPAR for the month was fully recovered to 2019 levels. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada for the remaining quarters of this year is expected to be roughly flat with 2019 levels. While there is currently more volatility in our international regions, assuming no major change in the global economic environment or the behavior of the virus, we are increasingly optimistic that the global RevPAR gap compared to pre-pandemic levels will continue to narrow meaningfully in 2022.

"Owner preference for our brands remains strong. We signed over 19,000 rooms in the quarter, nearly half of which were in international markets. Our momentum around conversions continued, accounting for 22 percent of room additions in the quarter. Roughly 80 percent of those conversion rooms were in the high-value upper upscale and luxury tiers. For 2022, we still expect gross rooms growth approaching 5 percent and deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent, resulting in anticipated net rooms growth of 3.5 to 4 percent.

"I am very pleased to share that we are resuming capital returns to shareholders sooner than anticipated. Our focus on maximizing cash flow, managing expenses, and improving our credit profile, combined with strong first quarter results, has resulted in our Board of Directors declaring a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend payable at the end of the second quarter. Assuming the demand environment continues to improve and that we are within our target leverage ratio range, we also would expect to resume share repurchases in 2022.

"Our teams have navigated these challenging times incredibly well, and I think we can all look forward with real optimism. I believe Marriott remains extremely well-positioned to benefit from the continued recovery and to experience strong growth for years to come."

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparison to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $558 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to 2021 first quarter reported operating income of $84 million. Reported net income totaled $377 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to 2021 first quarter reported net loss of $11 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.14 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2022 first quarter totaled $605 million, compared to 2021 first quarter adjusted operating income of $138 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2022 first quarter excluded impairment charges of $5 million.

First quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $413 million, compared to 2021 first quarter adjusted net income of $34 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 first quarter totaled $1.25, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results excluded $11 million after-tax ($0.03 per share) of impairment charges and a $6 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) gain on an investee's property sale. The 2021 first quarter adjusted results excluded $3 million after-tax ($0.01 per share) of impairment charges.

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. These items totaled a $31 million after-tax loss ($0.10 per share) in the 2022 first quarter and an after-tax loss of $42 million ($0.12 per share) in the 2021 first quarter. See pages A-2 and A-9 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $713 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $412 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand and unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 first quarter totaled $170 million, compared to $141 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by $36 million of higher credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $102 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to $33 million in the 2021 first quarter. Roughly half of the year-over-year increase in incentive management fees recognized in the quarter was earned at hotels in the U.S. & Canada.

Contract investment amortization for the 2022 first quarter totaled $24 million, compared to $17 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts in Russia and Belarus.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $65 million of profit in the 2022 first quarter, compared to a $27 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The $92 million increase in revenue net of expenses year over year largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand from the impacts of COVID-19, as well as $33 million of subsidies received from international government COVID-19 assistance programs.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 first quarter totaled $208 million, compared to $211 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $88 million in the first quarter compared to $100 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is largely due to lower interest expense associated with lower debt balances.

Equity in earnings/losses for the first quarter totaled $2 million of earnings, compared to a $12 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The improvement largely reflects an $8 million gain on a joint venture's sale of a hotel in the U.S.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $759 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $296 million. See page A-9 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 75 properties (11,799 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 first quarter, including more than 2,500 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 5,300 rooms in international markets. Sixteen properties (3,494 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled more than 8,000 properties, with nearly 1,488,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,878 properties with more than 489,000 rooms, including 998 properties with approximately 201,400 rooms under construction and 127 properties with roughly 20,800 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2022 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 96.5 percent (a 95.5 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 99.1 percent (a 99.1 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 88.5 percent (an 84.8 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $8.5 billion, representing total debt of $9.5 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion. At year-end 2021, the company's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.

Investment Spending

Marriott anticipates that full year 2022 investment spending will total $600 million to $700 million. Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until May 3, 2023.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 866-342-8591 or Global: +1 203-518-9713. The conference ID is MAR1Q22. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-5127 or Global: +1 402-220-2692.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 4, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic (COVID-19); our RevPAR estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; occupancy, ADR and RevPAR recovery trends and expectations; our growth prospects and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; our investment spending expectations; the timing of future dividends and share repurchases; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FIRST QUARTER 2022 AND 2021 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Reported 2022 vs. 2021 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 213

$ 106

101 Franchise fees 1

500

306

63 Incentive management fees

102

33

209 Gross Fee Revenues

815

445

83 Contract investment amortization 2

(24)

(17)

(41) Net Fee Revenues

791

428

85 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 262

108

143 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,146

1,780

77 Total Revenues

4,199

2,316

81













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 197

135

(46) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 48

52

8 General, administrative, and other 7 208

211

1 Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9

1

(800) Reimbursed expenses 4

3,179

1,833

(73) Total Expenses

3,641

2,232

(63)













OPERATING INCOME

558

84

564













Gains and other income, net 8

4

1

300 Interest expense

(93)

(107)

13 Interest income

5

7

(29) Equity in earnings (losses) 9

2

(12)

117













INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

476

(27)

1,863













(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(99)

16

(719)













NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 377

$ (11)

3,527













EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE











Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 1.15

$ (0.03)

3,933 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.14

$ (0.03)

3,900













Basic Shares

328.3

326.7



Diluted Shares 10

330.0

326.7



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.









MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)











The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.













Three Months Ended









Percent

March 31,

March 31,

Better/

2022

2021

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 4,199

$ 2,316



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(1,780)



Add: Impairments 1 5

-



Adjusted total revenues ** 1,058

536















Operating income, as reported 558

84



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(1,780)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,179

1,833



Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9

1



Add: Impairments 1 5

-



Adjusted operating income ** 605

138

338%











Operating income margin 13%

4%



Adjusted operating income margin ** 57%

26%















Net income (loss), as reported 377

(11)



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(1,780)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,179

1,833



Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9

1



Add: Impairments 2 11

4



Less: Gain on investee's property sale 3 (8)

-



Income tax effect of above adjustments (9)

(13)



Adjusted net income ** $ 413

$ 34

1115%











Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 1.14

$ (0.03)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 1.25

$ 0.10

1150%

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-10 and A-11 for information about our reasons for providing

these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

















1 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million in the 2022 first quarter.













2 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of

$6 million in the 2022 first quarter. Includes impairment charges reported in Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million in the

2021 first quarter.























3 Gain on investee's property sale reported in Equity in earnings (losses) in the 2022 first quarter.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of March 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 636 218,211 1,308 333,745 1,944 551,956 Marriott Hotels 108 58,561 186 54,404 294 112,965 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 23,113 182 61,382 209 84,495 Courtyard 169 27,259 108 23,418 277 50,677 Westin 40 21,865 75 23,170 115 45,035 JW Marriott 21 12,712 63 23,405 84 36,117 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,410 67 16,927 105 28,337 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 Renaissance 24 10,607 57 17,587 81 28,194 Four Points 1 134 77 21,681 78 21,815 Le Méridien 1 100 69 19,147 70 19,247 W Hotels 22 6,262 36 9,784 58 16,046 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 Residence Inn 76 12,199 8 982 84 13,181 St. Regis 10 1,968 39 9,153 49 11,121 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 50 8,795 56 11,091 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Aloft 2 505 43 9,560 45 10,065 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165 68 8,260 75 9,425 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 55 7,573 62 9,112 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 2 477 27 7,247 Autograph Collection 8 2,494 16 2,451 24 4,945 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 34 4,866 34 4,866 SpringHill Suites 26 4,360 - - 26 4,360 EDITION 4 1,207 10 2,122 14 3,329 Protea Hotels - - 27 3,296 27 3,296 Element 2 640 12 2,273 14 2,913 Moxy - - 5 887 5 887 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Tribute Portfolio - - 6 604 6 604 Bulgari - - 5 442 5 442 Franchised 5,026 720,230 818 166,821 5,844 887,051 Courtyard 852 113,557 110 20,618 962 134,175 Fairfield by Marriott 1,116 104,981 42 7,093 1,158 112,074 Residence Inn 771 92,006 21 2,818 792 94,824 Marriott Hotels 230 73,053 61 17,980 291 91,033 Sheraton 151 45,711 70 20,358 221 66,069 SpringHill Suites 491 56,809 - - 491 56,809 TownePlace Suites 473 48,192 - - 473 48,192 Autograph Collection 133 26,288 98 21,067 231 47,355 Westin 91 30,817 25 7,575 116 38,392 Four Points 158 23,901 63 10,517 221 34,418 Renaissance 62 17,681 28 7,483 90 25,164 Aloft 146 21,001 21 3,394 167 24,395 AC Hotels by Marriott 94 15,567 41 7,503 135 23,070 Moxy 26 4,913 79 14,940 105 19,853 Delta Hotels 57 12,542 10 2,414 67 14,956 The Luxury Collection 12 3,188 51 9,331 63 12,519 Element 73 9,725 2 269 75 9,994 Tribute Portfolio 43 6,766 24 3,104 67 9,870 Le Méridien 24 5,543 16 4,127 40 9,670 JW Marriott 13 6,247 9 2,305 22 8,552 Protea Hotels - - 34 2,636 34 2,636 Design Hotels 9 1,313 10 1,062 19 2,375 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of March 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 38 9,199 64 15,682 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 884 23 3,698 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection1 - - 6 576 6 576 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 64 6,807 40 3,484 104 10,291 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 38 4,234 14 1,131 52 5,365 St. Regis Residences 10 1,082 9 1,045 19 2,127 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,839 20 3,862 92 22,701 Grand Total 5,824 970,570 2,224 517,111 8,048 1,487,681



*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of March 31, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 190 53,039 384 88,822 574 141,861 JW Marriott 34 18,959 73 26,206 107 45,165 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,839 69 17,477 108 29,316 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 38 4,234 14 1,131 52 5,365 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 The Luxury Collection1 18 5,484 105 18,543 123 24,027 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 24 7,041 38 10,449 62 17,490 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 St. Regis 10 1,968 40 9,313 50 11,281 St. Regis Residences 10 1,082 9 1,045 19 2,127 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,207 10 2,122 14 3,329 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 7 603 7 603 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 1,046 356,408 994 274,773 2,040 631,181 Marriott Hotels 340 132,922 253 74,448 593 207,370 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 178 68,824 256 83,570 434 152,394 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 Westin 132 53,755 100 30,745 232 84,500 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Renaissance 87 28,605 87 25,575 174 54,180 Autograph Collection2 141 28,782 120 24,094 261 52,876 Le Méridien 25 5,643 85 23,274 110 28,917 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels 82 19,312 12 2,891 94 22,203 Tribute Portfolio 43 6,766 30 3,708 73 10,474 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 35 4,932 35 4,932 Design Hotels 9 1,313 10 1,062 19 2,375 Limited-Service 4,516 542,284 826 149,654 5,342 691,938 Courtyard 1,040 143,630 222 44,920 1,262 188,550 Fairfield by Marriott 1,123 106,520 97 14,666 1,220 121,186 Residence Inn 848 104,397 30 3,940 878 108,337 SpringHill Suites 517 61,169 - - 517 61,169 Four Points 159 24,035 140 32,198 299 56,233 TownePlace Suites 479 49,017 - - 479 49,017 Aloft 148 21,506 64 12,954 212 34,460 AC Hotels by Marriott 101 16,732 109 15,763 210 32,495 Moxy 26 4,913 84 15,827 110 20,740 Element 75 10,365 14 2,542 89 12,907 Protea Hotels - - 66 6,844 66 6,844 Timeshare* 72 18,839 20 3,862 92 22,701 Grand Total 5,824 970,570 2,224 517,111 8,048 1,487,681

















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$189.66 117.3%

56.0% 24.7% pts.

$338.56 21.7% The Ritz-Carlton

$321.89 108.7%

57.4% 24.6% pts.

$560.94 19.3% W Hotels

$212.45 115.1%

50.7% 22.2% pts.

$419.42 20.6% Composite US & Canada Luxury1 $268.84 116.2%

56.6% 25.6% pts.

$474.84 18.6% Marriott Hotels

$107.67 211.5%

52.0% 28.4% pts.

$206.99 41.5% Sheraton

$115.86 349.8%

53.7% 36.6% pts.

$215.66 43.1% Westin

$124.89 198.2%

53.9% 29.6% pts.

$231.53 34.8% Composite US & Canada Premium2 $109.57 228.8%

51.5% 29.6% pts.

$212.96 39.6% US & Canada Full-Service3

$143.78 171.7%

52.6% 28.7% pts.

$273.55 23.2% Courtyard

$78.65 108.9%

55.1% 14.1% pts.

$142.79 55.3% Residence Inn

$121.40 57.3%

70.6% 9.2% pts.

$171.89 36.9% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4 $92.15 93.4%

60.2% 14.6% pts.

$153.08 46.5% US & Canada - All5

$131.59 154.7%

54.4% 25.4% pts.

$242.05 35.7%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$193.97 131.0%

58.9% 25.5% pts.

$329.45 30.9% The Ritz-Carlton

$313.79 111.4%

56.7% 25.0% pts.

$553.57 18.3% W Hotels

$212.45 115.1%

50.7% 22.2% pts.

$419.42 20.6% Composite US & Canada Luxury1 $251.55 122.6%

57.3% 25.8% pts.

$438.90 22.3% Marriott Hotels

$94.14 157.9%

51.2% 23.8% pts.

$183.88 38.2% Sheraton

$83.24 177.0%

50.1% 23.7% pts.

$166.13 45.8% Westin

$115.97 179.4%

54.5% 27.4% pts.

$212.92 38.8% Composite US & Canada Premium2 $99.45 159.6%

51.7% 24.3% pts.

$192.20 37.5% US & Canada Full-Service3

$117.21 149.2%

52.4% 24.5% pts.

$223.72 32.6% Courtyard

$79.55 84.8%

58.0% 14.4% pts.

$137.16 38.8% Residence Inn

$101.25 42.8%

69.8% 7.7% pts.

$145.05 27.1% Fairfield by Marriott

$69.08 64.9%

60.0% 12.9% pts.

$115.05 29.6% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4 $81.91 64.7%

62.1% 12.3% pts.

$131.89 32.1% US & Canada - All5

$96.78 99.1%

58.0% 17.4% pts.

$166.82 39.3%















































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.







3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.







5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$53.80 -6.9%

41.9% -5.7% pts.

$128.30 5.7% Asia Pacific excluding China

$58.29 66.6%

45.0% 11.7% pts.

$129.59 23.4% Caribbean & Latin America

$130.79 152.4%

57.5% 26.7% pts.

$227.39 35.5% Europe

$81.16 401.9%

42.7% 30.3% pts.

$190.20 45.7% Middle East & Africa

$128.71 97.7%

66.1% 23.5% pts.

$194.82 27.3%





















International - All1

$78.47 75.1%

48.2% 13.0% pts.

$162.88 28.0%





















Worldwide2

$102.61 114.1%

51.0% 18.6% pts.

$201.25 36.0%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$51.21 -6.2%

41.3% -5.4% pts.

$123.87 6.0% Asia Pacific excluding China

$58.32 62.0%

45.1% 11.2% pts.

$129.18 21.8% Caribbean & Latin America

$100.83 166.6%

53.1% 24.6% pts.

$190.02 43.2% Europe

$63.76 400.3%

38.9% 27.7% pts.

$163.81 44.6% Middle East & Africa

$117.61 99.4%

64.5% 23.2% pts.

$182.20 27.7%





















International - All1

$71.11 88.5%

46.2% 14.8% pts.

$153.85 28.3%





















Worldwide2

$89.18 96.5%

54.5% 16.6% pts.

$163.56 36.5%





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.













MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019 In Constant $





















Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019 Greater China

$51.21 -41.9%

41.3% -21.3% pts.

$123.87 -12.0% Asia Pacific excluding China

$58.32 -48.4%

45.1% -26.1% pts.

$129.18 -18.6% Caribbean & Latin America

$100.83 -13.5%

53.1% -11.4% pts.

$190.02 5.1% Europe

$63.76 -37.9%

38.9% -23.8% pts.

$163.81 -0.1% Middle East & Africa

$117.61 11.5%

64.5% -4.9% pts.

$182.20 20.0%





















International - All2

$71.11 -31.7%

46.2% -19.8% pts.

$153.85 -2.4%





















US & Canada - All

$96.78 -14.5%

58.0% -10.9% pts.

$166.82 1.7%





















Worldwide3

$89.18 -19.4%

54.5% -13.6% pts.

$163.56 0.8%











































1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022 even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019. 2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.













MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2022













First

Quarter















Net income, as reported $ 377















Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)















Reimbursed expenses 3,179















Interest expense 93















Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1















Provision for income taxes 99















Depreciation and amortization 48















Contract investment amortization 24















Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26















Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13















Stock-based compensation 44















Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9















Gain on investee's property sale (8)















Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759



































Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ** 156%





































Fiscal Year 2021

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net (loss) income, as reported $ (11)

$ 422

$ 220

$ 468

$ 1,099 Cost reimbursement revenue (1,780)

(2,338)

(2,950)

(3,374)

(10,442) Reimbursed expenses 1,833

2,255

2,917

3,317

10,322 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

164

-

164 Interest expense 107

109

107

97

420 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

2

2

7 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (16)

(41)

58

80

81 Depreciation and amortization 52

50

64

54

220 Contract investment amortization 17

18

21

19

75 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

27

28

28

111 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

9

5

7

31 Stock-based compensation 53

43

43

43

182 Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 1

3

4

-

8 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 296

$ 558

$ 683

$ 741

$ 2,278







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-10 and A-11 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), and the income tax effect of these adjustments. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of March 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.



