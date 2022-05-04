META HOLLYWOOD MAKES FIRST IN SERIES OF ANNOUNCEMENTS OF ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS: MATT MEDVED, JIM TOTH, AND MATT MULLENWEG

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Hollywood, the new joint venture between Animoca Brands and the Planet Hollywood Group, revealed today three of its new Advisory Board members, co-founder and CEO of NFT Now, Matt Medved, Hollywood insider and dealmaker, Jim Toth, and co-founder of Wordpress, Matt Mullenweg.

Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl says, "We are delighted to welcome these three dynamic leaders to the Meta Hollywood Advisory Board. Their expertise in the entertainment, NFT and tech arenas will further propel our rapid growth. In the coming weeks we will be introducing more members of the Advisory Board."

The response from the initial announcement of the Meta Hollywood joint venture was overwhelming. The Discord Community temporarily halted their Meta Hollywood chat room to address the unprecedented response and has since re-opened the portal to allow more interested parties to join. To date over 200,000 wallets have been connected to the www.metahollywood.io site with over 300,000 visitors to the site since the announcement was made.

Interested parties joining the Meta Hollywood Discord community have the opportunity to win pieces of framed and authenticated Hollywood memorabilia including gold coins from Pirates of the Caribbean, Delta City $100 dollar bills from RoboCop 3, Bank of Gotham dollars in various denominations from Batman Forever, Gold Bars from Die Hard With a Vengeance and more prizes to be released in coming weeks. There will also be experiential giveaways including vacations at both the Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun and Costa Rica.

Meta Hollywood intends to become the largest online community where movie lovers, creators, studios, and fans of entertainment interact within a Hollywood-themed eco-system of exclusive digital and physical experiences, powered by blockchain technology and the joint venture's native utility token.

For more information, please visit www.metahollywood.io

About Planet Hollywood International

Planet Hollywood is the creator and worldwide developer of a consumer brand that capitalizes on the universal appeal of movies, television, sports, music and other leisure-time activities. The Company's worldwide operations offer products and services in the restaurant, retail, lodging, leisure, gaming and entertainment sectors. Additionally, the Company owns one of the world's more extensive and valuable memorabilia collections.

For more information, visit www.planethollywoodintl.com follow us on Instagram and Twitter @planethollywood and on Facebook at Planet Hollywood.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Bondly , Lympo , Grease Monkey Games , and Eden Games . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

