NEW MOBILE ANIMATION APP IMMI LAUNCHES WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FROM PARIS HILTON, MARK CUBAN, TONY ROBBINS, ERIC YUAN, PITBULL, STEVE AOKI AND GMONEY

The Cutting Edge Mobile App Allows Users to Pilot Real-time Animated Characters Using Their Facial Expressions & Brings NFTs to Life in a Unique Way for the First Time Ever

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- immi, the only real-time animation platform making full-body 3D cinema-quality characters and facial tracking technology accessible to anyone, anywhere, officially launches today in the App Store and announces strategic investments from Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, billionaire business leader and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, life and business strategist Tony Robbins, Zoom founder Eric Yuan, worldwide sensation Pitbull, Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki, and NFT investor GMoney. For the first time, casual creators will have the ability to make animated content using only their facial expressions, democratizing animation by allowing anyone to create fun feature film-quality clips that can be shared instantly and leading a new era of content creation. Additionally, immi exclusively offers select users the opportunity to bring their NFT's to life in a way that has never been done before.

Using the app is like having your own animation studio in your pocket, enabling casual creators to pilot one-of-a-kind characters that convey emotion, tell stories, and embody personality and flair. "immi's groundbreaking technology provides an opportunity for casual creators to freely express themselves, piloting studio-quality animated characters through their iPhone in real time," said Josh Jenkins-Robbins, CEO and co-founder of immi. "Users can step into unique and lively personas across numerous character genres that rival the likes of Pixar. immi sparks creativity, joy and fun while allowing users to become whoever they want to be."

immi encourages self expression through a form of digital cosplay while connecting character fanatics and animation lovers worldwide. Through augmented reality tools, immi users can place their animated personas wherever they wish– as vehicles for communication on their preferred social media channel, in the metaverse, or just for fun– adding an elevated, unexpected twist to content creation.

At launch, immi will offer nine character genres, including two free characters per genre such as the highly-coveted Bored Ape #1398 NFT, a fearless superhero, an anime rebel, and the "Karen" we all know and love. Over time, immi plans to bring thousands of characters into the app including its own original IP, licensed IP from gaming and movie studios, as well as animated versions of popular NFT's. Later this summer, immi will be the first to launch an entire genre of characters as unique NFT's, bringing a level of utility that has been missing in the space.

"I love how immi puts the power of creativity in the hands of creators and brings such unique utility to NFTs," said Paris Hilton, co-founder of 11:11 Media.

Through immi's exclusive, advanced animation capabilities, select NFT holders will be able to bring unrivaled utility to their own NFT's for the first time ever. Starting with Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan projects, a premiere group of NFT owners can now pilot their beloved NFT and bring it to life, as demonstrated by the immi-powered animated Bored Apes of Paris Hilton, Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, and GMoney.

immi is available on Face ID enabled iPhones (iPhone X or higher) and iPads, and can be downloaded on iOS . To learn more please visit https://immi.io .

About immi

immi exists to inspire self-expression through animation. For casual creators and character fanatics who want to experience the fun, joy, and freedom of being anyone they want to be, immi, through empowering self-expression, is the only real-time animation platform making full-body 3D cinema-quality characters and facial tracking technology accessible to anyone, anywhere. Unlike any other real-time animation platform, we believe animation has power, creativity ignites connection, and when we fully express ourselves, we bring more to life. Our team is comprised of tech veterans (from places like Twitter and SNAP) and former entertainment executives who are committed to infusing joy and fun into the world. AMGI Studios, immi's strategic partners, are comprised of the highest caliber animators who have walked the halls of Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks, and are reshaping the landscape of animated content through powerful storytelling for generations to come. With our cutting edge technology and creation of extraordinary characters, together we are immi. Where imagination meets animation.

