Russel Metals Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2022. A total of 33,323,116 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 52.80% of the 63,111,470 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 18, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:



Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For

Votes Withheld

Percentage

Withheld Linh J. Austin 32,675,253 98.97% 339,398

1.03% John M. Clark 31,802,989 96.33% 1,211,662

3.67% James F. Dinning 29,442,532 89.18% 3,572,119

10.82% Brian R. Hedges 29,558,201 89.53% 3,456,450

10.47% Cynthia Johnston 32,157,332 97.40% 857,319

2.60% Alice D. Laberge 30,011,794 90.90% 3,002,857

9.10% William M. O'Reilly 30,024,223 90.94% 2,990,428

9.06% Roger D. Paiva 32,546,849 98.58% 467,802

1.42% John G. Reid 31,991,348 96.90% 1,023,303

3.10% Annie Thabet 32,743,802 99.18% 270,849

0.82%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 87.82% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America, with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

View original content:

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.