Safelite Launches a National Wipers for Wishes Program Supporting Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company, announced today its partnership with Make-A-Wish America through a nationwide Wipers for Wishes campaign.

From May 8 to August 6, Safelite will donate $1.00 from each new wiper blade sold across its retail locations to Make-A-Wish, supporting local Make-A-Wish chapters and families in communities nationwide. In total, Safelite will contribute a minimum of $250,000.

"We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish in fulfilling wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite's president and CEO. "This is an unprecedented opportunity for us to join with our customers to make a difference and help children in the communities where we both live and work."

Make-A-Wish has created life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses for more than 40 years. For wish kids, just the act of experiencing their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments.

"Research has shown that wishes can combat the fear and anxiety of a critical illness by providing hope, strength, joy, confidence and self-esteem," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Without generous partners like Safelite, we wouldn't be able to continue granting wishes that can often serve as a turning point in a child's medical treatment."

Experts recommend replacing wiper blades every six months or 6,000 miles. Customers interested in participating in the campaign can purchase wipers at any Safelite retail location.

