TINECO DEBUTS ALL-NEW CARPET CLEANER SERIES

SEATTLE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, announced today the expansion into the carpet cleaner category with three versatile models: CARPET ONE, CARPET ONE PRO, and iCarpet. Committed to providing consumers with innovative home technologies that make daily messes easier and quicker to clean, the company's latest entrance into this new category demonstrates Tineco's mission to become a whole-suite household floor care solution.

Designed to deliver professional carpet cleaning results at home with ease, the complete lineup includes:

CARPET ONE Smart Carpet Cleaner (MSRP: $499 ) – Designed to guide users through professional-grade cleaning with HeatedWash and PowerDry technologies that cut drying time to 30 minutes or less* (*based on usage conditions). Know carpets and upholstery are truly clean with Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology and get back to using them faster than ever before.

CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner (MSRP: $599 ) – Equipped with an advanced LCD screen that displays vivid animations, along with all the key smart features of CARPET ONE.

iCarpet Carpet Cleaner (MSRP: $399 ) – Deep cleaning carpets and upholstery is now as easy as traditional vacuuming with Tineco's iCarpet Carpet Cleaner. Featuring HeatedWash and PowerDry technologies, iCarpet dramatically reduces drying time, resulting in a completely dry and ready to use area in 30 minutes or less* (*based on usage conditions).

Each appliance is also outfitted with a Portable Spot Cleaner to easily clean upholstery, carpeted stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Following a successful debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022, CARPET ONE is now available nationwide on Amazon and Tineco.com, with a "Complete" version on Best Buy. iCarpet Complete is for sale on Walmart and Best Buy, and CARPET ONE PRO can be purchased on Tineco.com beginning May 13th.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of floor care solutions, visit https://www.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

