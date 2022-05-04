WatServ is Recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Solution Providers for 2022

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ, a leading IT solutions provider of cloud technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it's been recognized as a Top 100 Solution Provider for the third year in a row. The company received the news at the 2022 CDN Channel Innovation Awards Conference on April 26, presented by Channel Daily News.

"Once again, I'm incredibly proud of our team for this achievement. It's been another exciting year at WatServ, and this ranking reflects that," said Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. "Over the past year, we've grown our team, added key leadership positions, welcomed new clients, and enhanced our service offerings. I can't wait to see what the coming year brings."

Some of WatServ's recent achievements, which have contributed to this growth, include:

Welcoming Rob Ljubisic to WatServ's executive team as SVP, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Each year, Channel Daily News (CDN) creates a detailed snapshot of Canada's leading IT solution providers based on revenue figures provided by managed service providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, and IT consultants from across the country.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates solution providers who are industry leaders in their channel. Learn more by visiting: https://channeldailynews.com/channel-innovation-awards .

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com .

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com/.

