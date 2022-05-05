AMD Chair & CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2022 on the AMD High-Performance Computing Experience

TAIPEI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, is invited back to be the first speaker of the COMPUTEX 2022 CEO Keynote series. This digital keynote will take place on Monday, May 23, at 2:00 PM (UTC+8), with the keynote theme "AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience".

Dr. Lisa Su is delighted and honored to join COMPUTEX again, marking her third occasion delivering a CEO Keynote at the pre-eminent global conference. "High-performance computing plays such an essential role in our daily lives, and AMD is committed to always pushing the envelope on performance and innovation. At this year's COMPUTEX, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our broad ecosystem of partners," said Dr. Lisa Su.

AMD is the high-performance and adaptive computing leader with the industry's strongest portfolio of leadership computing, graphics, FPGAs and adaptive SoC products. At the CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations. Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators.

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

