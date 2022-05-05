GI Alliance Expands Houston Market with Gastroenterology Consultants

DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's largest independent gastroenterology practice, is pleased to announce a partnership with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding GI Alliance's greater Houston area locations.





Gastroenterology Consultants consists of nine physicians and six advanced practice providers who provide GI care in six locations. Offices are in Ellington, St. John (Nassau Bay), Pasadena, Pearland, Clear Lake (Webster), and League City. The physicians also deliver outpatient care at 2 endoscopy centers and an infusion center. Gastroenterology Consultants joins existing Houston-based practices, bringing GI Alliance's total GI physicians in the greater Houston market to 35 and over 65 providers.

"Houston is one of the fastest growing markets in the nation and Gastroenterology Consultants is one of the largest private GI practices in the area," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Joining GI Alliance will provide necessary infrastructure for the group's continued success and allows GI Alliance to better meet the needs of Houston-area patients."





"GI Alliance's focus closely aligns with our goal of providing high-quality, patient-focused, low-cost care," said Nat Bala, M.D., Gastroenterology Consultants. "This partnership provides us with immediate access to operational efficiencies, so we can focus on better serving our patients."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with over 670 independent physicians operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

