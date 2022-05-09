Juvare® Acquires Crisis Track®, Bolstering Damage Assessment and Recovery Capabilities

ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the global leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that it has acquired disaster assessment and management software provider Crisis Track. Juvare also announced a new off-the-shelf integration between Crisis Track and WebEOC enabling a seamless sharing of data between platforms that improves data availability while also reducing duplicative data entry.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to be the trusted partner for emergency management organizations," said Sam Klietz, Chief Client Officer at Juvare. "From extreme climate events to infrastructure-related incidents, times of escalating uncertainty require preparation and foresight to coordinate a successful response and recovery. Crisis Track's deep expertise in damage assessments and WebEOC's unrivaled ability to create a common operating picture will enable our clients to truly make their communities more resilient."

Crisis Track is specifically designed to collect damage assessments rapidly and accurately for FEMA's disaster declaration process. The solution helps state and local governments better meet FEMA's requirements, improving disaster declaration and designation success rates where millions of grant dollars are at stake. Prior to a disaster, Crisis Track processes and maintains locations and replacement costs for grant-eligible infrastructure – such as buildings, public utilities, bridges, and culverts. This enables the prepopulating of web and mobile-based damage assessment forms with accurate data, eliminating guesswork and reducing the resources needed to assess damages.

"We're thrilled to join with Juvare to give state and local governments what they need to prepare for the next disaster," said John Maylie, President of Crisis Track. "While meeting the immediate needs of a disaster response, emergency managers have too many opportunities for critical, FEMA-specific information to fall through the cracks. Our expertise in helping operational leaders meet FEMA grant eligibility thresholds create new preparedness opportunities for Juvare's customers, and we're ready to serve to that end."

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

Crisis Track is a disaster assessment and management software solution provider. Crisis Track solutions enable corporations and government agencies to collect damage assessment data seamlessly to meet FEMA guidelines with fewer resources and with greater accuracy. For more information, visit www.crisistrack.com.

