UPNEEQ® Wins Best Professional-Treatment Product by Shape Magazine in the 2022 "Shape Healthy Skin Awards"

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) ("RVL" or the "Company") announced today that its FDA approved ptosis drug Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% has received another industry award. Upneeq was selected as the winner of "Best Professional Treatment Product" in the "Shape Healthy Beauty Awards," the annual awards conducted by Shape Magazine out digitally and in the May issue.

Upneeq scores another accolade for 'Best in Professional Treatment' from Shape Magazine in the Shape Healthy Skin Awards

According to the Shape beauty team, the products selected are tested over the course of a year and determined to be the most impressive new innovations, treatment trends that work and what top tier professionals are turning to for patient solutions. The 2022 winners include 36 products and treatments for a range of medical aesthetic conditions for the healthiest complexion, protection, skin issues, tissue tightening and lid lifting, all vetted by top skin and medical professionals.

In the Shape Awards issue, Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, refers to the active ingredient in Upneeq as a "trigger" for the contraction of an involuntary muscle called the Muller's muscle, to lift the drooping lid. "I've used it myself and experienced over a 1-mm lift in my upper eyelid — a subtle but noticeable difference,'' said the dermatologist.

"As we continue to grow and make our mark in the medical aesthetics field we are thrilled to be once again acknowledged by an industry leader like Shape Magazine reaching millions of women focused on the best in beauty content, medical treatments and product recommendations as well as overall healthy living," said JD Schaub EVP & Chief Operating Officer. "Another accolade for 'Best in Professional Treatment' elevates the Upneeq brand and we hope furthers the vote of confidence our hundreds of medical aesthetics offices have in our treatment for this unmet need in acquired ptosis therapy."

Upneeq, oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, received FDA approval in July 2020, introducing to the market the only non-surgical therapeutic approved for treating acquired blepharoptosis in adults. Upneeq is a safe and effective, first-in-class treatment providing patients, eye care and now all medical aesthetic providers as of the national roll-out in January 2022, a simple convenient daily drop.

In clinical trials, Upneeq demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to vehicles in both superior visual field and eyelid lift, as measured in two pivotal double-masked efficacy and safety studies. For more information and for the complete Important Safety Information and prescribing information, visit www.upneeq.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Ptosis may be associated with neurologic or orbital diseases such as stroke and/or cerebral aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, external ophthalmoplegia, orbital infection and orbital masses. Consideration should be given to these conditions in the presence of ptosis with decreased levator muscle function and/or other neurologic signs.

Alpha-adrenergic agonists as a class may impact blood pressure. Advise UPNEEQ patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension or hypotension to seek medical care if their condition worsens.

Use UPNEEQ with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency or Sjögren's syndrome. Advise patients to seek medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute narrow-angle glaucoma develop.

Patients should not touch the tip of the single patient-use container to their eye or to any surface, in order to avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions that occurred in 1-5% of subjects treated with UPNEEQ were punctate keratitis, conjunctival hyperemia, dry eye, blurred vision, instillation site pain, eye irritation and headache.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Alpha-adrenergic agonists, as a class, may impact blood pressure. Caution in using drugs such as betablockers, anti-hypertensives, and/or cardiac glycosides is advised. Caution should also be exercised in patients receiving alpha adrenergic receptor antagonists such as in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, or benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Caution is advised in patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors which can affect the metabolism and uptake of circulating amines.

About Shape / Shape Healthy Skin Awards - SHAPE Magazine has been an authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle, rooted in the science-backed expertise of editors and contributing board of advisors. Through the digital magazine, website, social platforms, and experiences, SHAPE serves as a definitive resource for active wellness, delivering information, and a trusted roadmap for readers to navigate the journey to their health, wellness, fitness, aesthetic and lifestyle goals. With the SHAPE healthy Skin Awards, the reader has the trust, tools, motivation and inspiration to bet their best and healthiest self every day with a list of vetted products and procedures presented by an impressive panel of leading industry each year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on commercializing Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%. Upneeq is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. For more information or investor relations, please visit https://www.rvlpharma.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa Wilson

In-Site Communications Inc.

lwilson@insitecony.com

Media Contact:

Jill Eisenstadt

jec@blupr.com

310-650-2900

View original content:

SOURCE UPNEEQ