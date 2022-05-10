Ucommune International Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 10, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ucommune.com/.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Ucommune International Ltd., Floor 8, Tower D, No.2 Guang Hua Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Ucommune International Ltd.

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

