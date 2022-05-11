Military Family Advisory Network Partners with Unite Us to Connect Military Families to Critical Social Services

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN), a national nonprofit organization that identifies and bridges gaps in support for military-connected families, and Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care services, are partnering on a pilot program in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area to address the unmet social care needs of military families.

On May 21, 2022, MFAN will host an in-person community event in Norfolk, Virginia, distribute food to military families in need, and provide the opportunity to connect families to a coordinated care network of resources unlike any that exist for military families—powered by Unite Us. Community members can RSVP for that event here .

MFAN recognizes that food insecurity is one of the struggles military families experience, and understands how difficult it can be for military families to identify and navigate support services due to the transient nature of their lives.

"As a military spouse, I recognize how difficult connecting to resources following a military move can be. And, as a data-driven nonprofit, we are eager to learn the other support systems that military families seek when they enter the Unite Us network," said Shannon Razsadin, President and Executive Director of MFAN. "This pilot will inform how we sustainably scale the work required to help military families thrive."

Together, MFAN and Unite Us will securely connect service members with community-based resources that offer assistance with food, mental health, transportation, housing, and more. Unite Us' network hub support team collects organic submissions (e.g. self-referrals) from an online form to securely connect people with necessary assistance.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for social care resources has risen significantly. Through Unite Us' shared technology platform, MFAN can connect military families in need to a robust network of services and resources that will enable them to improve their quality of life in times of adversity. The network allows healthcare providers and social service organizations to securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

"As a veteran-founded company, we understand the challenges and hardships that military families encounter, and recognize that the Military Family Advisory Network has been working to address critical needs of this community for several years," said Adrienne Sherk, Senior Director of Community-Based Organization Partnerships at Unite Us. "Together in partnership, Unite Us and MFAN will connect military families in Norfolk to additional services and support they need, ensuring that they have equitable access to both health and social care."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers seeking to connect their clients and patients to services within Unite Us' network should complete this form: https://uniteus.com/contact/ .

