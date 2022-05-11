Outway Adds New Dimension to Athleisure Trend with its All-Day Performance Socks

Outway's innovatively designed performance socks are all set to redefine the modern activewear trend.

VICTORIA, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Outway, one of North America's most loved sock brands, is now bringing about a paradigm shift in the thriving activewear market by making socks an integral part of it. The company offers a stunning collection of performance socks knit with ultra comfortable, moisture wicking and breathable yarns that keep wearers cool, dry, and comfortable.

Outway performance socks offer seamless transition throughout a busy day between work, gym, sport, play, leisure, and more. (CNW Group/Outway Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Over the past few years, both men and women have started trading in their traditional attire for athletic clothing, yoga attire and athleisure wear – and unapologetically wearing these styles anywhere and everywhere. The activewear industry is expected to generate more than 95 billion U.S. dollars in the United States alone by 2025. Industry experts attribute this shift to people's dynamic lifestyles and more relaxed dress codes in modern day workplaces. However, unfortunately, socks were left out of this athleisure movement, and were still sold as dress socks, sport specific socks, casual socks, etc.

The lopsided nature of the activewear industry inspired Outway to grab this opportunity with both hands, and fill this gap by creating the world's best all-day performance socks. In just five years since its inception, they have emerged as the activewear sock market leader in performance, comfort, and style by combining technical features and expressive designs. Outway socks offer seamless transition throughout a busy day between work, gym, sport, play, leisure, and more.

"I was looking for socks with less bulk and that weren't too long and these were perfect! I purchased 5 pairs and have worn them on long runs without any issues. Also, I just finished a 17 mile hike in them over the weekend. They are very comfortable and the perfect length. All my running group members have been asking me about the socks because they look so cool. I highly recommend these," a highly impressed user mentioned in his review.

"We create the world's most comfortable, all-day performance socks, available in hundreds of designs that allow our community to express themselves. But we sell more than socks–we sell inspiration, with each pair of performance socks thoughtfully designed for the pursuit of personal bests," said Outway Founder Rob Fraser.

More about Outway's performance socks can be found at https://www.outway.com/

About Outway: Outway is an athletic lifestyle brand in pursuit of the perfect technical socks—thoughtfully designed for inspiration, performance and personal bests. Outway performance socks are reflective of its commitment to the brand and product journey. The brand is dedicated to providing an ever-evolving collection of new designs paired with technical innovation to continuously inspire and delight the community.

