The joint solution will combine the agility of FlashBlade's Object Store with the Snowflake Data Cloud to give customers greater control of their data, in-cloud or on-premises

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced a partnership to develop a solution that increases data accessibility for global customers with on-premises data.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Pure Storage FlashBlade is a dynamic, high performance unified file and object platform purpose-built for modern analytics, offering real-time response for data with cloud-like agility. Once available, Pure and Snowflake customers will be able to analyze multiple data sources on Pure Storage FlashBlade with the Snowflake Data Cloud, while keeping their data local. This will enable enterprises to work with data directly stored on FlashBlade object storage using Snowflake in the cloud — eliminating the need to create separate copies of data shared with other tools or workflows.

"Our collaboration with Snowflake to increase data accessibility allows us to truly meet customers where they are in their journey to the cloud, driving every organization to become a data-driven business to reach faster outcomes," said Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Pure Storage. "Pure continues to strengthen its leadership in delivering advanced data storage technology and services across the industry. Our joint solution with Snowflake reaffirms our commitment to simplifying how organizations interact with data to extract the most value and drive meaningful business outcomes."

"Snowflake and Pure Storage's partnership will allow organizations to gain more value from their on-premises data while leveraging Snowflake's analytical and governance capabilities," said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake senior vice president of product. "Our joint solution will help organizations mobilize the world's data by eliminating silos, further bringing data together to unlock more value and deeper insights for customers."

This solution will go into public preview by the second half of 2022.

Learn more:

This post contains express and implied forwarding-looking statements, including statements regarding Snowflake's and Pure's (i) business strategy, (ii) products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) integration, interoperability, and availability with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Snowflake and Pure file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage