QHR Health Awarded Environmental Excellence Award for Exceptional Commitment to Healthcare Sustainability

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, proudly announces PLUS™, the company's supply chain subsidiary, has been awarded the Environmental Excellence Award by Stryker's Sustainability Solutions division. The designation is reserved for hospitals and healthcare organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in healthcare sustainability.

PLUS™ successfully diverted 55,923 pounds of medical waste from landfills and reduced its supply costs exponentially.

Stryker is the leading provider of reprocessing and remanufacturing services for single-use medical devices and is centrally focused on growing financial and environmental sustainability to enhance patient care. QHR Health is a long-time partner of Stryker's Sustainability Solutions division and is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of healthcare delivery.

In 2021, PLUS™ successfully diverted 55,923 pounds of medical waste from landfills and reduced its supply costs exponentially, allowing additional funds to be redirected into other key initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. "At a time when hospitals are grappling with pervasive supply chain disruptions and cost increases, QHR Health and PLUS™ remain strongly committed to helping our client hospitals attain their financial and environmental goals," said QHR Health AVP Susan Dorsey.

"With a heightened focus on improving value in today's healthcare environment, QHR Health leads by example with their commitment to sustainability initiatives that reduce costs and optimize resources in order to support quality care," said Brian White, president of Stryker's Sustainability Solutions division. "Stryker is pleased to honor QHR Health's continued dedication to achieving both environmental and financial sustainability."

QHR Health is among leading healthcare organizations that are implementing reprocessing programs to reduce medical waste.PLUS™ has helped over 150 independent and community hospitals and health systems to achieve better outcomes and cost savings through optimization of supply chain operations, including strategic sourcing, materials management, pharmacy optimization, technology and process improvement, and more.

About QHR Health

At QHR Health, our focus is strengthening independent community healthcare. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with independent hospitals and health systems to ensure that people in communities ranging from small towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. Through our portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, QHR Health helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. To learn how, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

