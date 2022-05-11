SpoonfulONE Expands National Footprint With Walgreens Launch, During Food Allergy Awareness Month, Making Multi-Allergen Feeding More Accessible

Parents can now purchase the brand's award winning Mix-ins at nearly 5,000 Walgreens locations nationwide

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpoonfulONE , a revolutionary, science-backed line of nutritional baby products that provide gentle daily exposure to 16 food allergens, announced the brand's latest retail expansion in Walgreens stores across the country. Aligning with Food Allergy Awareness month, SpoonfulONE's 20-pack Mix-ins will be distributed and sold at nearly 5,000 Walgreens stores nationwide and on Walgreens.com . The product rollout will make multi-allergen feeding more accessible to families and has the potential to help reduce food allergy rates across the country.

To help solve the food allergy epidemic, SpoonfulONE created a best-in-class product to help parents feed their babies common allergens. No other product on the market includes the 16 foods associated with over 90% of food allergies to ensure babies are eating common allergens throughout infancy and toddlerhood. Developed by a world renowned pediatric allergist, SpoonfulONE leads the category in understanding the science of immune system training and continues to innovate through product development. SpoonfulONE's Mix-ins provide a convenient and safe way for parents to begin early allergen introduction.

"We are thrilled to expand our retail footprint by collaborating with Walgreens to make SpoonfulONE the most commercially available product of its kind," said SpoonfulONE CEO, Greg Shewchuk. "Increased accessibility will only help us get one step closer to our mission. Walgreens is at the forefront of preventative healthcare - collaborating with retailers who are truly innovative and strive to reduce negative health outcomes is paramount for SpoonfulONE. We are excited that parents can now find our line of science-backed products at their local Walgreens."

SpoonfulONE is on a mission to help create the first generation of food allergy-free children. Its vision is to help one third (1M) of U.S. children from developing a food allergy by 2030, which has the potential to save the U.S. healthcare system $11.5B over the next decade.

"SpoonfulONE's mission is dire, and we won't wait. We are creating innovative solutions and are working to educate parents on the new infant feeding guidelines, making it easy for families to follow doctors' recommendations," said Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, pediatrician, and SpoonfulONE Chief Medical Officer. "To reduce food allergy risk, babies should be introduced to common allergens early and often. Walgreens' commitment to bring SpoonfulONE into their stores allows us to meet parents where they are with science and convenience."

In addition to Walgreens, SpoonfulONE products are also available at Target, Amazon.com, SpoonfulONE.com, and several regional grocers. For more information on the brand, the latest feeding guidelines, research, and a Walgreens store locator, please visit SpoonfulONE.com.

About SpoonfulONE:

SpoonfulONE is a revolutionary, science-backed line of nutritional products that provide gentle daily exposure to 16 food allergens. Each serving of pediatrician-recommended SpoonfulONE includes the foods commonly associated with over 90% of food allergies. SpoonfulONE was invented by Before Brands and globally renowned pediatric allergist, Dr. Kari Nadeau, who also directs the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University's School of Medicine. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, and has been backed since inception by Gurnet Point Capital, along with a consortium of families from the food allergy community. In 2019, a global partnership was formed with Nestlé Health Science in which Nestlé acquired the non-U.S. rights to commercialize SpoonfulONE around the world. SpoonfulONE is sold at major retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and through SpoonfulONE.com .

