China-US Lawyer Xintong ("Tony") Zhang joins Seiden Law Group LLP in Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xintong "Tony" Zhang, an experienced litigation attorney from mainland China, joins the New York office of Seiden Law Group LLP as a litigation associate working on complex cross border litigation. Tony was admitted to the New York and New Jersey State Bars after graduating from St. John's law school and practicing law in a boutique law firm in New York. Tony joins a driven team of lawyers at Seiden Law Group and primarily focuses on the China Practice Group where he assists US and Chinese clients who have been the victims of fraud, or are embroiled in business disputes. Tony also assists clients with negotiating business deals.

Tony brings a practical, sure-footed approach and business sense to resolving disputes and uses his fluency in both Chinese and English language and culture to efficiently and aggressively assist clients. Tony holds a joint LL.M./J.D. degree from St. John's University School of Law. Tony previously worked at the United Nations and law firms in Xian, China and New York. Tony is currently working on matters for one of China's most successful entrepreneurs as well as several major financial institutions in China. Tony was recently named one of Super Lawyer's 2021-22 Rising Stars.

Seiden Law Group is a boutique law firm based in Manhattan with a vast array of global clients that trust the Seiden team when they want sound advice, creative solutions, and bare-knuckled, smart-as-a-whip street fighters in the negotiating or court room to get them successful results.

