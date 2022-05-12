POLLARD BANKNOTE CONFIRMS VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") confirms the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually on May 12th, 2022, the results of which have been posted on SEDAR. A total of 23,512,054 common shares representing approximately 87.35% of Pollard's outstanding shares, were presented in person or by proxy at the meeting

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dave Brown 23,018,904 99.03 224,370 0.97 Lee Meagher 22,140,217 95.25 1,103,057 4.75 Gordon Pollard 21,587,476 92.88 1,655,798 7.12 John Pollard 20,440,481 87.94 2,802,793 12.06 Douglas Pollard 22,024,066 94.75 1,219,208 5.25



In addition, Pollard's shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions were posted under Pollard's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in‐lane ticket options, and sales‐driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world‐class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull‐tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited