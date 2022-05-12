Sun Life announces election of directors

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Deepak Chopra
318,160,730
99.0%
3,202,597
1.0%
Stephanie L. Coyles
320,814,473
99.8%
548,854
0.2%
Ashok K. Gupta
320,700,800
99.8%
662,527
0.2%
M. Marianne Harris
320,237,789
99.6%
1,125,538
0.4%
David H. Y. Ho
320,664,759
99.8%
698,568
0.2%
Helen M. Mallovy Hicks
320,808,953
99.8%
554,374
0.2%
Marie-Lucie Morin
320,757,534
99.8%
605,793
0.2%
Scott F. Powers
319,261,887
99.3%
2,101,440
0.7%
Kevin D. Strain
320,799,884
99.8%
563,443
0.2%
Barbara G. Stymiest
315,189,097
98.1%
6,174,230
1.9%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.35 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Media Relations Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson
Yaniv Bitton
Director
Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Corporate Communications
T. 416-979-6496
T. 226-751-2391
