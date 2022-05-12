WeWay is an official partner of the WIBA Awards in Cannes

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeWay , an entertainment ecosystem powered by blockchain technology, has announced an official partnership with the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) 2022 Gala Ceremony. It will take place on May 18-19, in Monaco, during the Cannes Film Festival in the luxurious Hotel Martinez.

WIBA 2022 is the fourth edition of an international event aimed at bringing together opinion leaders, personalities and brands from all around the globe and celebrating the best and brightest of them. WIBA titleholders are currently the most outstanding personalities in the influencer industry including Italian YouTuber and businessperson Gianluca Vacchi, the world's first digital model Coco Rocha, American TV personality Foodgod, and more.

Seeing that the tremendous potential and the philosophy of WIBA align closely to the company, WeWay has also decided to become an official partner of WIBA Awards 2022 to contribute to the further development of the influencers' industry. WeWay's Founder and CEO, Fuad Fatullaev , will be part of this event and will give a speech on May 19, disclosing the perks and problems that influencers and famous people will experience when entering the metaverse. This is a great opportunity for WeWay to connect with other market participants and discuss ideas in this fast-paced industry.

"Our company is really glad to participate in such an important event in the world of influencers because we see the mutual spirit and idea of the WIBA Awards with our own views. Events like this help us keep abreast and interact with the market more efficiently. WeWay is a company that assists famous figures to enter the metaverse by offering unique strategies depending on the influencer`s activity. For instance, concerts in the metaverse, NFTs, educational courses, etc. That's why we think this event could be a good chance for us to strengthen the communication with our clients and partners," stated Fuad Fatullaev, Founder and CEO of WeWay.

Being a high-tech ecosystem operating on a blockchain basis, WeWay helps talented people enter the world of blockchain and the metaverse, using a professional team of experts and personalised end-to-end strategies to unlock the potential of each client. This project has already gained popularity among bloggers, whose audience is more than 10 million people.

