GNC Magnifies Women's Wellness Portfolio with Addition of The Honest Company During National Women's Health Month

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor National Women's Health Month and encourage women to invest in their own health and wellness through all stages of life, GNC is expanding its women's wellness portfolio to include The Honest Company, as well as adding to products from staple women's brands, Hers® and Womaness.

"Research shows women typically have a longer lifespan and unique needs over the course of their wellness journeys. By investing in women-centric brands and products, we can engage them earlier and with greater frequency providing effective wellness support, supplements, and services to Live Well," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "When looking for the best partners in the space, we immediately landed on The Honest Company. We have a shared commitment to top-tier ingredients and testing, and their mission complements the mindset of our current partners like Hers® and Womaness."

GNC is launching six products from The Honest Company – including three supplements and three topicals – this month, which is also National Women's Health Month. Focused primarily on new and expectant mothers, the following products are now available at GNC.com and in select stores:

Glow On Body Cream

Rock The Bump Body Butter

Glow On Body Oil

Love The Tatas Postnatal Lactation Plus

Love The Bump Prenatal Once Daily

Think Ahead Pre+Postnatal DHA

"At Honest, developing holistic wellness solutions for women is a key component of our business and we strive to provide clean, transparent and thoughtfully-created products that simplify their lives during these critical moments," said Erin Thoensen, Vice President, General Manager Baby and Home, The Honest Company. "Introducing six of our bestselling prenatal and postnatal products to consumers who already trust GNC to inform their wellness decisions is an incredible step forward in making women's wellness more accessible and convenient to all, helping fulfill our mission of empowering everyone to love living consciously."

Additionally, GNC is offering products from its lines with Hers® and Womaness at GNC.com and in select GNC retail locations:

Hers Thickening Shampoo

Hers Thickening Conditioner

Hers Minoxidil Foam

Womaness MeNoPause

Womaness Active Glow

Womaness Let Me Sleep

Womaness Gone in A Hot Flash

These products round out the existing women's wellness portfolio at GNC, which also includes fan favorites like Alani Nu.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

