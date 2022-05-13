Vytal Announces the Appointment of Prasanna Parthasarathy as Chief Executive Officer

Highly accomplished executive with proven track record of leading healthcare technology and pharmacy businesses

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytal, a pharmacy service and healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Parthasarathy as chief executive officer. He succeeds Jeremy Gross, who recently stepped down.

Mr. Parthasarathy has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 20-year career in healthcare. He joins Vytal from Windrose Health Investors, where he served as operating partner, leading various key investment opportunities across the medication management sector. Prior to his work at Windrose Health Investors, Mr. Parthasarathy spent 13 years with Becton Dickinson and CareFusion Inc. in various executive and senior leadership roles across hospital, supply chain management solutions, and retail and LTC medication, leading the company's $1B+ dispensing businesses globally. Prior to joining Becton Dickinson, Mr. Parthasarathy spent eight years at GE Healthcare in healthcare IT, monitoring solutions and diagnostic imaging businesses. Currently, Mr. Parthasarathy sits on the boards of Terrapin Specialty Pharmacy and VTM Diagnostics Technologies.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of Vytal during this critical time in the company's history," said Mr. Parthasarathy. "Access to prescription medication continues to be a challenge for many people in our country. Patient-centric solutions like what we provide here at Vytal can bridge the gap to help individuals access affordable care."

Drug costs have increased at twice the rate of other medical services since 2014. These increased costs can be an insurmountable burden for many families in our country. Vytal will remain focused on innovation that allows patients to have affordable access to therapy and best-in-class experiences.

Fully licensed across all 50 states and US territories, Vytal offers manufacturers, and their patients support services that allow them to reach and help more patients. Our cold chain capabilities, front-end, and carrier-agnostic API integrations support a fully streamlined patient journey. Vytal's Pharmacists and patient experience coordinators educate patients and assist with care challenges, and our adherence management services ensure that patients have undisrupted access the medications they need.

By focusing on these core offerings while simultaneously expanding its pharmacy services, Vytal will continue to increase affordability, patient access, and speed to therapy for patients who need it.

About Vytal

Vytal is a healthcare technology and pharmacy service company that helps pharma manufactures create innovative, accessible, and affordable health care solutions for their patients. We offer comprehensive and compliant pharmacy, technology, and patient support services that enable manufacturers, health care providers, wellness e-commerce brands, and virtual health platforms to manage and scale their operations. For more information visit https://www.vytal.care/

