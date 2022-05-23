Envoy Solutions Capitalizes on Growth in Tri-State Region with American Paper & Supply Company Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire American Paper & Supply Company, based in Carlstadt, New Jersey. American Paper & Supply Company is a full-line janitorial and maintenance distributor with more than 10,000 products, ranging from paper towels and toilet tissue to sanitizers and personal protection technologies. The company is strategically located to service the entire tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This new partnership will accelerate Envoy Solutions' growth as a specialized distributor and solution provider in the heavily populated tri-state area, bringing best-in-class products and services closer to their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting move for us that will enhance our product offerings in the jan-san space and also expand our geographic footprint in a key U.S. market," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Jonathan Shapiro runs a fantastic company that, like us, delivers exceptional customer service and finds solutions for the most demanding challenges. I look forward to working with the entire team at American Paper & Supply Company, and I'm confident our customers, employees, and supplier-partners will greatly benefit from our two companies joining together."

American Paper & Supply Company, founded in 1928, is a third-generation family business combining a deep commitment to traditional values with the progressive vision of a laser-edged entrepreneurial organization. The company offers an industry-leading management platform, a source of valuable information and tools dedicated exclusively to the supply and maintenance area. In addition, American Paper & Supply Company takes pride in its comprehensive range of environmentally responsible products and training programs. By joining Envoy Solutions' national platform, American Paper & Supply will introduce its highly valued products and services to a broader customer base from coast to coast.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a family of the nation's best regional distributors with Envoy Solutions' differentiated business model," said Jonathan Shapiro, CEO of American Paper & Supply Company. "This new partnership will provide us with the resources and reach to build upon our long history of success and fuel our growth."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors. We specialize in jan-san, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. Visit www.envoysolutions.com to learn more.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, ATRA, Sigma Supply of North America, and NVISION.

About American Paper & Supply Company:

American Paper & Supply Company is a full-line janitorial and maintenance supply distributor serving the entire tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company's diverse customer base includes healthcare, commercial real estate, education, and building service contractors. American Paper & Supply carries more than 10,000 products to help its customers safely clean and maintain facilities.

Based in Carlstadt, New Jersey, American Paper & Supply Company was founded in 1928, formerly known as American Paper Towel Company. Visit www.americanpapertowel.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envoy Solutions