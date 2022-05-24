CherryRoad receives Honorable Mention in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions who is committed to building community engagement, has today announced, it's honorable mention recognition by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant: for Oracle Cloud Applications, Worldwide.

Gartner defines Oracle Cloud Application (OCA) services as only those services associated with the products under Oracle Cloud Applications, also known as SaaS. This means consultancy, migration, implementation, ongoing services, post-implementation evolution, and optimization services.

Gartner cited: "CherryRoad is a good fit for public-sector clients in North America for single and/or multiple pillar cloud implementations." CherryRoad's focus on providing OCA services in North America – as opposed to globally – largely factored into the company's honorable mention status as the intent of the awards was to recognize globally-focused services. As explained by Gartner: "Despite having significant projects related to OCA, it (CherryRoad) did not satisfy the minimum annual worldwide revenue criterion, yet it is important enough to receive an honorable mention."

Key findings by Gartner include:

By year-end 2024, 75% of Oracle application services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2024, 70% of large ERP deployments will be executed by predominantly remote rather than on-site implementation teams.

By 2024, 60% of organizations will select integrated financial management capabilities as their preferred approach to process automation.

"We are honored to receive recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant: for Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA), Worldwide. While Gartner's intent was to focus on global-delivery, the award of honorable mention to an organization who focuses on North America speaks volumes to our standing and credibility in the market to successfully deliver on OCA to our clients." stated Tom Heldt, Executive Vice President, CherryRoad.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history, we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize, and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.

