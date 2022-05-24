DEMIAN AHN JOINS WILSON SONSINI'S PRIVACY AND CYBERSECURITY PRACTICE

Ahn Joins Wilson Sonsini's Washington, D.C., Office After Serving as A Leading Federal Cybercrime Prosecutor

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Demian Ahn has joined the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice as Of Counsel in the Washington, D.C., office. He recently served as assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia for more than 11 years.

Demian Ahn, Of Counsel, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Ahn's practice focuses on representing companies confronting cybersecurity risks, including risks from threat actors, regulatory risks from governmental bodies, and litigation risks related to data privacy regulations and cybersecurity breaches. He also advises clients on responses to law enforcement requests for data.

"We are delighted to welcome Demian to the firm. His experience as an assistant U.S. Attorney conducting high-profile cyber and national security-related prosecutions and investigations will be invaluable to our clients," said Lydia Parnes, Wilson Sonsini partner and co-leader of the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice. "Demian has been recognized for his creative problem solving and cyber expertise and he will be adept at helping our clients handle increasingly complicated regulatory issues relating to data security and privacy so that they can remain focused on innovation, growth, and profitability."

For most of his career at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ahn was a computer hacking and intellectual property prosecutor and national security-cyber specialist. He led groundbreaking prosecutions of advanced persistent threat actors who targeted companies, universities, U.S. government agencies and officials. Ahn handled matters involving cybersecurity-related export control violations, procured the seizure of servers and domains used by terrorists and cyber criminals, and led investigations into organized identity theft rings. His prosecutions led to convictions of the individual responsible for the largest known computer intrusion and data theft from the U.S. Senate; of multiple hackers who targeted banks and other financial services firms; and of individuals who carried out ransomware attacks. Ahn also prosecuted cases involving other internet-related conduct, including crimes inspired by internet conspiracy theories and cyberstalking offenses motivated by racial and religious bias.

"I am thrilled to join Wilson Sonsini, with its roster of impressive and innovative clients, and the opportunity to be part of a world-class privacy team that takes on important and novel issues," said Ahn.

Ahn's CFAA and ECPA expertise was highly regarded in the U.S. Department of Justice, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country sought his assistance in matters that required novel evidence collection and prosecutorial strategies. Ahn was a member of the Ransomware Action Network of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, was invited faculty at the National Security Division's training for National Security Cyber Specialists, and has presented about cybersecurity and cybercrime before the National Association of Attorneys General and the National Association of Former U.S. States Attorneys, among other groups.

Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Ahn was counsel at WilmerHale, where he represented clients in high-stakes litigation and investigations, including matters before Congress, federal and state regulatory bodies, and federal and state trial and appellate courts.

Following law school, Ahn clerked for the Honorable Frederick J. Martone of U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. During law school, he served as a law clerk for the South African Human Rights Commission in Durban, South Africa.

Ahn earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, and his undergraduate degree from Cornell University. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia.

