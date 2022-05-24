Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy Services of Michigan Joins Ivy Rehab

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal and pediatric rehabilitative services, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy Services of southeastern Michigan.

"Kids in Motion began as a dream and a labor of love to help families with children needing services in and around our community. My goal has always been to provide quality therapies that are easily accessible and very collaborative in a fun atmosphere. I am proud to have provided these essential services to my community for nearly 30 years," said Mary Hydorn, Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy Services Co-owner and President. "I'm delighted to partner with Ivy Rehab to further our commitment and continue our mission to positively impact families."

Since 1993, Mary Hydorn has developed Kids in Motion to meet the needs of her patients. Today, it is comprised of four clinics throughout the suburbs of northern Detroit and provides a suite of pediatric services focusing on improving children's lives, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies. In addition, supplemental programs are offered, such as community workshops, school staffing, special groups, along with summer camps.

"We are pleased to partner with the Kids in Motion team and Mary Hydorn, making our combined company the leading pediatric therapy provider in Eastern Michigan. This partnership creates additional access points to provide necessary services to the community," said Troy Bage, CEO for Ivy Rehab for Kids. "We are delighted to join forces with Mary and her team to strengthen our pediatric programs to further benefit the children and families we serve."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

