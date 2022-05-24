Orion180 Announces Integration with EZLynx

Integration allows more agents to access competitive homeowner's product

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced proprietary technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., announced today its new integration with EZLynx Rating Engine. The venture is part of Orion180's ongoing efforts to make it easier and faster for agency broker partners to compare and underwrite homeowner's policies. The integration will also help increase the visibility of Orion180 to a wider broker audience.

The new integration will allow agents to input insurance application information to get dozens of comparative pricing options from different insurance companies in seconds, instead of spending hours going through individual platforms. This will help create a competitive advantage to help agents close business faster. The integration of Orion180 and EZLynx will first rollout in NC, followed by AL, GA, SC, MS and TN.

"Our goal has always been to provide our agents and brokers with a more streamlined workflow through our tech-first mindset," said Ken Gregg, Founder and CEO of Orion180. "Partnering with EZLynx is a win-win for Orion180 and brokers. It allows us to present our product to a larger network of retail brokers and it allows more agents to get access to our competitively priced coverage options."

Earlier this year, Orion180 also announced it had integrated with IVANS Download. Both integrations show a demand for and need to prioritize digital capabilities and provide independent agents with better tools and ultimately more opportunities. The organization plans to continue expanding on the technology front by integrating Vetafore's PL Rater before the summer.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced proprietary technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. The company prides itself on its strong community support program named Star Outreach Program, for more information visit https://www.orion180.com/community-involvement/. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

